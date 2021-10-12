Karoub and Mukherjee from Womens Tennis Win the Wildcat Invite





EVANSTON, ill. The Michigan State women’s tennis team wrapped up its time at the Junior Wildcat Invite Sunday afternoon Monique Karoub and Tia Mukherjee claim the tournament championship at the Northwestern-hosted event in Evanston, Illinois. Mukherjee led the weekend with a perfect 6-0, while Karoub went 5-1, with her only singles loss on Friday. Playing in a tournament style with three compass draws from eight teams (each duo competed in singles and doubles), the event saw each team compete three times over the weekend. The teams that won went forward in the draw while the teams that lost went backwards, but all eight teams competed despite all three days. The competition format was ‘Dynamic Duos’, with the score resembling a mini-dual. Each team competed against each other in a doubles match, and then both participants competed individually in two singles matches. The team that won two of those three games continued as a team. The first MSU link to enter court on Friday was senior Nicole Stephens and sophomore Ayshe Cani , who took on the Duke duo of Ellie Coleman and Emma Jackson. The Blue Devils won the morning’s game, winning the doubles 6-4, while Jackson defeated Stephens (6-4, 6-2) and Coleman later defeated Can (6-3, 6-3). MSU sent two more pairs in the afternoon, as senior Lauren Lemonds and freshmen Charlotte Gisklon tied for the third consecutive week as Karoub and Mukherjee made their season debuts together. Lemonds and Can faced the Chicago State combo of Katarina Dukic and Cali Fuller, while the Spartans won all three parts of the game with a 6-4 double win, followed by Lemonds’ win over Fuller (6-3, 6 -2) and Gisclon-sides Dukic (6-4, 6-4). Karoub and Mukherjee also advanced against UIC’s Lea Forste-Dinell/Tamara Malazonia duo to win the doubles match 6-3. Mukherjee then defeated Forste-Dinell (6-2, 6-2), but Karoub fell to Malazonia (6-2, 2-6, 6-4). Saturday started with Stephens and Can fighting back to get past Meghan Coleman/Nibedita Ghosh/Maeve Koscielski of Notre Dame after a 6-3 doubles loss to Coleman and Ghosh, while Stephens finished a 4-6, 7-5, 6 took -3 win over Ghosh before Can defeated Kosielski (6-4, 6-4). Lemonds and Gisclon drew Agnes Gustafsson and Ana Jover from UIC on Saturday but the Spartan duo were unable to prevail despite Gisclon beating Jover (4-6, 6-4, 6-2), as the doubles match went 6-1 in favor of UIC went while Gustafsson defeated Lemonds (6-3, 6-2). Karoub and Mukherjee returned to action later Saturday, taking on Chicago State pair Lizi Morgoshia and Sofiya Sedovich. In that showdown, the MSU duo kept rolling, winning the doubles 6-1, before inflicting a 6-4, 6-2 defeat on Mukherjee Sedovich and Karoub taking the 7-5, 6-0 win over Morgoshia. On Sunday, Stephens and Can faced the UND combo of Carrie Beckman and Yshna Yellayi, where MSU took a 7-6 winning decision in doubles. Yellayi then defeated Stephens (7-5, 6-2), but Can won a 6-3, 6-4 singles match against Beckman to give the Spartan duo a series win. Lemonds and Gisclon didn’t have much success on the final day, as they left a 6-4 double play to Northwestern’s Hannah McColgan and Kiley Rabjohns. McColgan then defeated Lemonds (6-3, 6-2) and Rabjohns did the same with Gisclon (6-1 ret. Inj) to close out the mating weekend. Marquette’s Sarah Badawi and Andie Weise were the final opponent for Karoub and Mukherjee, but the MSU combo took the 6-4 double win before Mukherjee defeated Weise (6-1, 6-3) and Karoub Badawi (6-2, 6 – 1). The Spartans return to the courts at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Super Regionals in Columbus, Ohio, on Oct. 22.

