How to avoid countertop spin in table tennis? • Ping Sunday

How to avoid countertop spin in table tennis?

Dear table tennis coach and player, today let’s talk about the forehand counter topspin in table tennis.

Many players think that this technique is very difficult. I do not think so. If you have mastered the forehand topspin skill and the timing then you can easily do the forehand counter topspin. In France we call this technique “top sur top”. Using our own topspin to deal with the topspin ball.

What is counter top spin?

The arriving ball will come to you with many spins, you have 3 options:

1) block

2) defend with a heel

3) counter topspin

Chinese players want to keep the aggressive situation, so they practice a lot on the countertop spin.

How do you play forehand topspin over topspin like a pro?

These days this technique is a must when playing far from the table. In my coaching experiences, many amateur players forget 2 important points:

1) You have to wait for the right timing.

Many amateur players are too eager to hit the ball. They don’t know the right timing. They hit too fast, so they can’t generate much power.

The right timing is when the ball approaches your body. The ball should form a triangle with your forehand and your body. Wait for the ball to come and generate the power. It’s not as difficult as you think.

2) You must generate your own power.

Because you play the forehand countertop spin far from the table. You have to generate your own electricity. The power comes from the ground. Use the rotation of the hip to transfer this force to the ball.