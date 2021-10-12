Sports
Girls Tennis: Minnetonka, Holy Family reach semifinal team round | Chanhassen Sports
Coming out of a playoff opener in which they didn’t turn in a game against Waconia, the top-ranked Minnetonka allowed just three games in a second-round team 7-0 win over Chanhassen on Oct. 7.
Sarah Shahbaz, Annika Elvestrom and Kate Feist won 6-0, 6-0, on the first, second and fourth basehit for the Skippers.
Chanhassen’s Sam Von Rentzell took a game from Minnetonka’s Meghan Jurgens in the first set in the third double.
Kelsey Phillips and Karina Elvestrom in the first doubles, and the third team of Arianna Piedrahita and Alexa Cummings also won in straight sets in 12 games.
Chanhassen’s Ellie Rathbun and Savannah George won a match in each set against Minnetonka’s Maddie Prondzinski and Emilija Medzuikaite in a 6-1, 6-1 decision.
Minnetonka will play in the Section 2AA final four on Tuesday, October 12 at 9:00 AM at Gustaaf Adolf College in St. Peter.
The Skippers take on South No. 2 seed St. Peter, while Eden Prairie and Prior Lake meet in the other semi-final. The championship is scheduled at 11:30 a.m
SECTION 5A: Holy Family Catholic 4, Belle Plaine 3
Holy Family Catholic won two games in singles and doubles, scoring a 4-3 victory over Belle Plaine in the Section 5A quarterfinals on October 7.
Emma Murphy and Casey Cronin won the first and second doubles for the Fire.
Briar Charchenko and Callie Lizak and Sophie Zay and Tali Bellefey in the second and third doubles were also points winners for Holy Family Catholic.
The fourth placed Fire Face Top Seed Providence Academy at 9am on Monday, October 11, at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter. The championship will follow at 11:30 am
SECTION 5A: Sibley East 6, Southwest Christian 1
Ella Ringer won 6-1, 6-4, in the first singles for Southwest Christian, two other three-set matches as No. 3 Sibley East defeated the Stars 6-1 in the first round of Section 5A game on October 7. .
Kiera Cameron and Biz Olimb rallied for a set-down on second doubles, a 6-4, 2-6, 6-2 loss to the Stars.
Ava Boen and Issy Bergstrom also won a thrilling second set, a 7-3 tie-breaker win, in a 7-5, 6-7, 6-3 loss in the third doubles.
Sibley East will face Le Sueur-Henderson in the semifinals on October 11 in St. Peter.
