Kansas State Football Uses Farewell Week to Rest Veterans for the State of Iowa

I’m going to Kansas State farewell week, Chris Klieman said practice would be a mix of rest and activity to prepare you for the rest of the season.

And that’s exactly what they were, Klieman confirmed on Monday during the Big 12 Conference coaches teleconference. The Wildcats, 3-2 overall and 0-2 in the Big 12, will attempt a two-game losing streak when they host Iowa State (3-2, 1-1) at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

“I think it was a bit twofold,” Klieman said of his team’s farewell week focus. “We’ve worked with some of those guys who might have been picked on, like Skylar (Thompson), to get some of their timing back.

“We’ve been working a lot of our younger players to propel those guys because we need some guys who might be freshmen and freshmen with red shirts who haven’t played yet, but in this long Big 12 season (you’re) will have to rely on some of those guys.”

Thompson, the Wildcats’ sixth-year senior quarterback, had missed two games due to a knee injury before returning last week against Oklahoma. But he was on target from the start, completing 29 of 41 passes for 320 yards and three touchdowns in a 37-31 K-State loss.

“I was ready to go out and compete again,” Thompson said after the game. “I played enough football that I missed some time there, I wasn’t nervous or had questions that I wouldn’t be ready.

“I’ve had a lot of experience and understood what the speed of the game will be and what the atmosphere will be like and what kind of team Oklahoma is, and I felt I was ready for all those things.”

For other players who were still injured or overworked due to injuries from others in their positions, the week off was a chance to rest and recharge their batteries.

“The guys who have played a lot of snaps also need to get their minds and bodies fresh,” Klieman said. “So we gave some guys some time off.

“So it was a mix, just based on how many snaps you’ve played and whether you’ve been injured, how your workload was. But I think overall our guys will come back pretty fresh.”

Klieman offered no update on the defensive end Bronson Massie, who went down in the game in Oklahoma and was initially expected to miss 2-4 weeks. But he had good news about tight end Daniel Imatorbhebhe and defending defender Reggie Stubblefield, who both saw limited action against the Sooners.

“We didn’t see Bronson last week, which we didn’t think we would,” Klieman said. “We will probably have a better update in training on Tuesday.

“But we saw Daniel and we saw Reggie. They trained normally last week. We didn’t give them a lot of reps, but nobody got a ton of reps last week to get some guys’ bodies fresh. But Daniel should have a chance get and Reggie too.”

There was one change in the Wildcats’ two-deep course in the Iowa State game, with junior Wayne Jones taking the lead in front of senior Ryan Henington at the strong linebacker. Jones had four tackles with one loss to Oklahoma.

Iowa State coach Matt Campbell, whose Cyclones also had an open week, said his team’s focus was more on continuity.

“I think our biggest goal was to go into farewell week, just to continue what we really did for the first five weeks, and it just gets better,” he said. “I think we took it that way.

“I thought we had some really good practice all week, and you just want your team to keep growing throughout the season. So you hope we were able to do that, but look forward to getting back into practice today .”