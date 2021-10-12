Sports
India controls world cricket: Prime Minister Imran Khan
Prime Minister was dissatisfied with the cancellation of tours through England and New Zealand
Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed disappointment that England and New Zealand have recently withdrawn from tours of Pakistan.
In an interview with the Middle East Eye, Khan said no country would take such a step against India because of the amount of money involved.
“England has let itself down. I think in England there is still a feeling that they are doing a great favor by playing with countries like Pakistan,” Khan said. “One of the reasons is that, of course, the money.”
“Money is a big player now. For the players, but also for the cricket boards. The money is in India, so basically India now controls world cricket. I mean, they do, whatever they say. No one would dare to do that to India because they know that the amounts involved can make India much more money,” he added.
New Zealand had withdrawn from the limited-overs tour on the day of the opening game in Rawalpindi last month, citing a security warning from the New Zealand government.
Meanwhile, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) cited “increasing concerns about travel to the region” just days after New Zealand also withdrew from a trip to Pakistan over security concerns.
However, Britain’s High Commissioner for Pakistan, Christian Turner, confirmed that the decision was taken by the ECB on the grounds of the players’ welfare.
Pakistan traveled to England last year at a time when Britain’s Covid-19 infection rates were among the highest in the world for a three-match test and T20 series that saved the ECB millions in television rights deals.
