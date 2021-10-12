Bear crime finds its identity. What now?

The offensive identity that Bears coach Matt Nagy has claimed after consistent appearances in consecutive wins against the Lions and Raiders seems a little modest for a coach from the Andy Reid tree.

Justin Fields went on for 111 yards against the Raiders on Sunday. Allen Robinson caught four passes for 32 yards. Darnell Mooney caught three passes for 35 yards. Tight end Cole Kmet had two catches for 22 yards.

Nagy rightly celebrated a strong running game and his depth against the Raiders: Damien Williams and Khalil Herbert combined for 34 carries for 139 yards and a touchdown, and fifth-string tight end Jesper Horsted caught a touchdown pass. But the Bears scored 20 points, racked up just 252 yards, and averaged 4.2 yards per game.

The yards and yards per game are the fewest the Raiders have allowed in five games this season. The 20 offensive points are the second least. And as prolific as Williams and Herbert were, even the Bears’ average of 3.9 yards per carry was the second lowest against the Raiders this season.

Nagy indicated that this is not the offense he envisioned when he was hired, but this established identity is only the beginning of room for growth.

You adapt to the staff you have, Nagy said. Every year can be a little different. I think you see that with some offenses as they grow and achieve certain things.

What I like is that I think we now have a really good mix within our attack on ways to get things. If they shut something down, they could get to it because we have multiples within the crime scene. I’m fine with it. I like it.

The challenge for Nagy and offensive coordinator Bill Lazor is to build on the success of the last two games. The new emphasis on pass protection and the running game after the week 3 debacle against the Browns saw big action on the ground and in the air against the Lions, including four pass plays of 27 yards or longer. Against the Raiders, however, the Bears’ longest pass was 18 yards and that was on a short pass to Williams from the backfield.

The Bears just took what the Raiders gave them, Nagy said. Now it’s time to zigzag when the defense falters, and Nagy seems confident he’s well-equipped to do that perhaps better than ever.

You always try to stay one step ahead of the defense, Nagy said. Perhaps some games have some play actions that are more successful than others. Maybe it’s his drop-back or maybe his RPO or his getting on the edge with moves and nudity.

It’s all based on the things you see that a team is [doing]. For example, [the Raiders] had a plan to beat us in certain areas, and we saw that and adapted to it. You have that every week. We need to find out what it is.

That was problematic for Nagy for most of his more than three seasons as Bears coach. One difference now is that Fields is the starting quarterback. He’s going through obvious growing pains as a rookie, but as he becomes more comfortable assuming that’s happening, hell puts more pressure on the defense and offers Nagy and Lazor more options to make the right decision.

For what it’s worth, Nagy seems to have chosen his way. Even if it’s closer to the car pool lane than the express lane, it’s still one lane. You have to start somewhere.

You create an identity, you stick to it, Nagy said. And when you know who you are, you understand that you are going to win and lose. But you know when you win and you lose, you do it with an identity. So the growth part with us is being able to grow schematically and keep changing things.