England Ashes Squad 2021: Which Players Are Recorded For Australia’s Cricket Series Tour This Winter?

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has appointed a 17-man squad for the Ashes tour, which kicks off in December.

After finally confirming that the 2021/2022 Ashes series would continue, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced that the 17-man squad would head to Australia.

Register to our World of Sport newsletter The i newsletter cutting through the noise

Who are the batters named in the Ashes 2021/2022 roster

England captain Joe Root will lead the charge in Australia. The right-handed batter has had an exceptionally successful 2021 so far, scoring a total of 1,398 runs from 11 games. He has another century to score in Australia and that is expected if his team has a chance of winning a test.

The opening of the at bat will be fought between Rory Burns, Zak Crawley and Haseeb Hameed. Both Burns and Hameed have had a mix of success this summer, but Burns will boast the experience to compete against the Australian side in 2019.

Hameed has yet to receive a central contract with England and will try to prove his worth on this tour, while Crawley is desperately hoping to improve his current 2021 average of 11.4.

< class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:66.6667%"/> Dawid Malan and Haseeb Hameed have both been named in Ashes Squad 2021/2022

Dan Lawrence and Dawid Malan will also travel to Australia. Malans has only made Test Century so far on the last Ashes tour and he has had quite the return to the Test squad this summer.

Lawrence had an excellent Lions tour of Australia in 2019, scoring a total of 498 runs at 98.6, but still has a lot to prove in this current England squad.

Who will hold the wicket in the 2021/2022 Ashes series?

Jonathan Bairstow, Ollie Pope and Jos Buttler have all been named in the roster. Despite being his first Ashes tour to Australia, it’s likely Buttler will be the regular wicketkeeper batter as Bairstow and Pope battle for the extra batting spot.

Bairstow made a century in Perth on the latest Ashes tour, but has been in and out of shape all summer.

England will look to Pope as the next generation of batters to break through.

Who are the bowlers named in the 2021/2022 Ashes roster?

Veteran bowlers James Anderson and Stuart Broad will lead the bowling unit. Anderson is currently England’s leading wicket taker in 2021. He is third on the list of all time highest wicket takers and the only fast bowler to have taken 600 Test wickets. Andersons skill and experience will be vital in getting the wicket from Australian batsman Steve Smith.

< class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:66.6578%"/> James Anderson has 600 Test wickets to his name. His experience will be vital on the Ashes tour.

Broad is still recovering from an injured calf but with Ollie Robinson in the mix there will be less pressure on the Nottinghamshire bowler. England fans will be hoping for a return to the Broad-David Warner battle after Broad won the wicket from Warner seven times in the 2019 series.

Fellow fast bowlers Mark Wood, Chris Woakes and Ollie Robinson have also been named in the squad.

Due to the absence of Jofra Archer and Olly Stone, Root will rely on Wood as the only option for pace.

read more

Woakes recently withdrew from the remaining IPL matches to focus on the T20 World Cup and the Ashes. His recent return to the Test squad saw him take four wickets in his first Test, only needing one of them before the first wicket came.

Robinson made his test debut against New Zealand in June 2021 and has already taken 28 wickets. He has a lot of experience on Australian fields of Lions tours and cricket.

Spin bowling pair Jack Leach and Dom Bess make up the last two members of the 17-man squad.

Despite not playing all summer, Leach is England’s second highest wicket-taker of the year, taking 18 wickets in the winter tests against India. Root still feels like he has a lot to prove and could miss out on the number one spinner spot due to Besss extra punch.

Bess had a difficult winter in Asia earlier this year but has since achieved much more success playing with Yorkshire this summer.

Who will miss the Ashes 2021/2022

< class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:61.6279%"/> Ben Stokes has not been named in the first roster but can join the team if he wishes.

England head coach Chris Silverwood has stated that there will be a spot available for Stokes in the upcoming series if he chooses to take it.

England fast bowlers Jofra Archer and Sam Curran have also been left out of the 17-man roster due to injuries. Archer has been out for most of the summer recovering from a stress fracture in his right elbow, while Sam Curran recently suffered a stress fracture in his lower back while playing for the Chennai Super Kings in the 2021 Indian Premier League.

Consequently, both players are also out of this year’s upcoming T20 World Cup, which starts on October 18.

When is the first Ashes test?

The first Ashes Test will be played from December 8, 2021 to December 12, 2021 at the Gabba in Brisbane.

A message from the editor: