2021 MLB Playoffs – Best Moments and Plays of Monday’s Post-Season Games

The wildly dramatic – and sometimes controversial – 2021 MLB playoffs continue on Monday with a triple header.

To catch up, the Boston Red Sox took a 2-1 series lead over the Tampa Bay Rays after winning a 13-inning game with a walk-off homer to Christian Vazquez on Sunday. In Sunday’s other AL division series, the Chicago White Sox took their first win by defeating the Houston Astros, who led the series 2-1.

The Atlanta Braves started today’s action with a 3-0 win over the Milwaukee Brewers (Atlanta leads 2-1) for Game 3 between the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers (1-1).

Game 4 of the Astros-White Sox series was postponed due to rain. It is now planned to be played on Tuesday. Ready for a day of high-stakes baseball in October? Here’s the best of Monday’s games:

Braves 3, Brewers 0

Braves lead series 2-1

Whether it’s throwing the Braves, hitting the Brewers or, most likely, a combination of the two, the bottom line is the same: Milwaukee must find a way to generate an attack or the season will end with Game 4 on Tuesday.

All three games in the Atlanta-Milwaukee division series have followed the same script. The starting pitchers for both sides put outs, the bullpens usually do their job and the results are determined by one or two major offensive runs. The Braves took advantage of their best scoring opportunity in Monday’s Game 3, the Brewers didn’t, and Atlanta took a 2-1 lead in the series with a 3-0 win.

Milwaukee-starter Freddy Peralta and Atlanta counterpart Ian Anderson were both dealing in the early innings, and both were eliminated for pinch hitters in the fifth inning, as their teams had both put two runners on base and it was difficult to match to come running. in this series.

While the second and third threat from the Brewers fell in the top of the fifth, the Braves’ two-for-one, no-out rise in the bottom of the fifth did not, as Atlanta manager Brian Snitker was able to exploit what originated as a very favorable matchup for Atlanta.

In Game 1, Adrian Houser, working in relief, gave up a solo homer to pinch hitter Joc Pederson in the late innings, the lone run the Braves scored in that game. With two runners on base, Anderson leading and Houser in relief again, Snitker sent Pederson ahead again. And again, it worked: Pederson hit a three-run, pinch-hit bomb to right field, which was the lone score in the game.

So here we are, played three games and the Brewers have scored a total of two runs in the series. In its last seven postseason-games, Milwaukee has gone 1-6, scoring a total of eight runs in those seven games. It’s an annoying trend for the Brewers, a trend they have about 24 hours to curb or else their season will end very quietly. — Bradford Doolittle

According to ESPN’s Stats & Information, the Braves are now 6-3 in the postseason at Truist Park (opened in 2017), winning four times in a row, dating back to 2019.

Atlanta will try to close out the NLDS after losing 10 of their last 13 potential series clinchers since losing the World Series in 1999.

It’s Joctoberfest in Game 3. And apparently Joc Pederson hit that pinch-hit homer with former Chicago Cubs teammate Anthony Rizzo’s bat.

Joc Pederson used Anthony Rizzo’s bat for that home run! pic.twitter.com/jnlS4L2f9N Talking Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) October 11, 2021

chipper jones, he’s just like us pic.twitter.com/CMOcBu4KpV Cut4 (@Cut4) October 11, 2021

Brewers let fielder Christian Yelich show off the arm.

The Brewers and Braves have arrived in style.

People keep asking me questions about my shirt which is already answered by my shirt. pic.twitter.com/rabVCCvr2W Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) October 11, 2021

Rays vs Red Sox

Tampa Bay found its groove in the 8th and even drew with Boston thanks to a few timely bats.

AFTER SEASON RANDY! This game is tied!!! pic.twitter.com/qtnjva8GMA MLB (@MLB) October 12, 2021

TIE BALL GAME pic.twitter.com/wEKGJMFdc7 Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) October 12, 2021

A home run in the 6th by rookie shortstop Wander Franco brought the Rays closer to the Red Sox, joining him with clear company.

At 20 years and 224 days, Wander Franco is the youngest player with multiple HR in one #postseason since Miguel Cabrera in 2003. pic.twitter.com/A7AjK4iaVX MLB Stats (@MLBStats) October 12, 2021

Boston seems very committed to keeping Devers’ on the right track.

everyone says “raffy” keep it up pic.twitter.com/t7aiHflgOb Cut4 (@Cut4) October 12, 2021

The Red Sox took control in the third inning, starting with a 3-run homer by Rafael Devers. Alex Verdugo drove in Xander Bogaerts on a double before scoring his own run to give Boston a 5-0 lead.

The outburst gained approval from a few notable Red Sox fans.

Rafael Devers. Red Sox strike first. 108 MPH

404 feet pic.twitter.com/L7y74QJTxC Mike Monaco (@MikeMonaco_) October 12, 2021

it’s the RED SOX keep it rollin guys!!! David Ortiz (@davidortiz) October 12, 2021

Let’s GO RED SOX!!!!!

Big B! Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) October 11, 2021

It didn’t take Hunter Renfroe long to get fans going with this web gem.

Hunter Renfroe was ready to play with the ball. pic.twitter.com/eTWeHG2yAb Red Sox (@RedSox) October 11, 2021

Boston bling alarm.