Sunesson Earns BIG EAST Weekly Roll Of Honor Awards





Marquette men’s football red shirt junior forward Lukas Sunesson has been named to the BIG EAST Weekly Honor Roll for the second consecutive week following a major outing in MU’s 3-1 win over Creighton. Against the Bluejays, Sunesson scored two goals and scored six times in his career, including four on goal. He struck first in the 25th minute to give the Golden Eagles the lead with the first goal of the game, then found the back of the net less than 30 seconds into the second half to secure the 3-1 lead. set. BIG EAST Attacking Player of the Week

Paulo Lima, Providence, Sr., M (Lisbon, Portugal) Providence’s senior midfielder Paulo Lima helped the Friars maintain a strong second place in the BIG EAST mid-season standings when he scored a goal in each of PC’s results last week. Lima scored the game winner at St. John’s in midweek action, an overtime goal in the 102nd minute. St. John’s was previously undefeated in the competition. In a 1-1 draw against DePaul, Lima broke the 0-0 draw with his fourth goal of the season, scored at 57:43. The Friars went 1-0-1 last week, earning four points. PC is currently third with 11 points in conference play and a 3-0-2 record. BIG EAST Defensive Player of the Week

Will Sands, Georgetown, Jr., D (Rye, NY) Georgetown junior defender Will Sands helped the No. 1 Hoyas to a 2-0-0 week in BIG EAST play as Blue and Gray went to a tie for first place in the standings. Sands played the opening 62 minutes in a 4-2 win over Seton Hall in midweek action, scoring Hoyas’ third goal of the game at 37:00 and helping the Pirates to four total shots while on the field. When Sands left the game, GU was leading 4-0. On Saturday, Sands played all 90 minutes of a 1-0 shutout win over Butler. Sands and the Georgetown defense held the Bulldogs to seven total shots, two on target. Georgetown is in first place with Villanova with 12 points and a 4-0-0 BIG EAST record. BIG EAST Goalkeeper of the Week

Matthew Rosenberg, Xavier, Grad., GK (Manalapan, NJ) Xavier goalkeeper Matthew Rosenberg helped the Musketeers to a 2-0-0 week with road wins in goal at Marquette and Seton Hall. For the week, Rosenberg posted a .50 goals-to-average with three saves in two games with his fifth shutout of the season, the 21st of his career on Saturday in South Orange. Rosenberg had two saves in a 2-1 win over Marquette and only needs one in a 1-0 win over Seton Hall. BIG EAST Freshmen of the week

Taylor Rhinehart, Xavier, Fr., F (Fort Wayne, Ind.) Xavier freshman forward Taylor Rhinehart scored a goal and an assist in Xavier’s 2-0-0 week, helping XU to its first two league wins of the season. Rhinehart assisted on Wednesday with Xavier’s opening goal in a 2-1 win over Marquette. He then scored the match winner in the 72nd minute at Seton Hall on Saturday. Rinehart took six shots (two on target) in the last two Xavier games. BIG EAST Weekly Honor Roll

Matthew Brickman, DePaul Brickman helped the Blue Demons keep opponents from scoring just one goal through two games against Creighton and Providence over a 1-0-1 week. Brickman helped limit Creighton to just five shots (one on target) in a 1-0 win. On Saturday, Brickman helped disrupt many Friar attempts in a 1-1 draw against Providence. In 19 PC shots, only four were on target.

Lukas Sunesson , Marquette Sunesson scored two goals for Marquette in the team’s 3-1 win over Creighton on Saturday. Marquette went 1-1 last week with a 2-1 defeat to Xavier on Wednesday.

Lucas Bartlett, St. John’s The game winner scored a penalty in overtime as St. John’s Villanova handed it its first conference defeat of the season on Saturday. Bartlett helped limit VU to just six shots in the afternoon. He played the full 102 minutes on Wednesday in SJU’s 1-0 defeat to Providence.

Carson Williams, Villanova Williams went 1-1 for the Wildcats last week and took a 1-0 win with five saves against UConn on Wednesday. Williams became VU’s all-time shutout leader with 18. He made four saves in Villanova’s 1-0 loss in overtime against St. John’s, allowing only one PK goal to be scored.

Justus Kauppinen, Xavier Scored a goal and added two assists in a 2-0-0 week for Xavier, 164 minutes logging. He scored the first goal and assisted the eventual match winner in the 2-1 win over Marquette. On Saturday, he scored the match winner at Seton Hall.

