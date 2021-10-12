Johnson in Top-20 After Shortened Day One of Purdue Fall Invite





Men’s golf | 10/11/2021 9:30 PM MINNEAPOLIS The Minnesota men’s golf team completed the opening round and got off to a strong start early in the second round before halting play again on the Purdue Fall Invite. The teams were called off the course at 5:02 p.m. ET, after threatening weather approached Kampen Course, ending Monday’s second-round game with 10-11 holes remaining. After 18 holes, Minnesota was tied for 11th at 19-over par 307. The Gophers started the second round strong and currently have only 11th. Leading the Maroon and Gold is senior Lincoln Johnson , who is currently tied for 17th with 1-over par. Johnson shot a 3-over 75 in the opening round, but recorded two birdies on the first seven holes in his second round. Antoine Sale is currently tied for 37th at 4-over par. He came to a total of 77 in the opening round and is 1-under through eight holes in the second round. sophomore Ben Warian is tied for 55th, currently at 7-over par. He also shot a 77 on the opening round. Harry Plowman-Ollington and Bennett Swavely are tied for the 63rd. Plowman-Ollington finished 61st after 18 holes with a 7-over 79, shooting 1-over through eight holes on his second round. Swavely shot a 6-over par 78 in the first round and is currently 2-over par through his first eight holes in the second round. playing individually, Connor Glynn ranks 42nd on 5-over par, after an opening round of 76. He is 1-over par through eight holes in his second round. The Gophers will attempt to finish the second round play with the rest of the field on Tuesday morning (shotgun start time TBA) after which the final round follows.

