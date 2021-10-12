No. 5 Mens Golf Scores Few Wins On Opening Day Of Big 12 Match Play Championship



HOCKLEY, Texas The No. 5 Texas Men’s Golf team recorded a pair of wins on Monday during the opening day of the 2021 Big 12 Match Play Championship at The Clubs in Houston Oaks. The Longhorns took a 4-2-0 win against TCU in the morning session and returned to take a decisive 5-1-0 win over Baylor in the afternoon. Senior Pierceson Coody and juniors mason name and Travis Vico recorded individual match play wins in both sessions on Monday to accelerate the Longhorns. The Big 12 Match Play Championship is played over three days, consisting of pool play for the first two-and-a-half days (five sessions), followed by a final round on Wednesday afternoon. During the pool game, each of the 10 participating teams will play four matches. Teams get three points for a win, one point for a draw and zero points for a loss. At the end of the pool game, each team is ranked 1-5 within their pool based on the number of points accumulated. Texas, which is in Pool B along with Oklahoma State, TCU, Baylor and Iowa State, will be given a bye in Tuesday’s morning session before returning to the court to play Iowa State at 1:30 p.m. Central. The Longhorns and Oklahoma State are in a tie for first place in Pool B, with six points each in Tuesday’s action. Oklahoma and Texas Tech are on an equal footing for the lead in Pool A with six points each. Session 1 Summary vs. TCU Senior Cole Hammer recorded a 4 & 3 win against Chris Berzina. Tied by the first six holes, Hammer won three consecutive holes to build a 3-up lead through nine holes and closed the game with a win on his 15th hole to go 4-up.

recorded a 4 & 3 win against Chris Berzina. Tied by the first six holes, Hammer won three consecutive holes to build a 3-up lead through nine holes and closed the game with a win on his 15th hole to go 4-up. Junior Travis Vico earned a 4 & 2 win over Jacob Skov Olesen. The match was all square through nine holes, before Vick won five of the next seven holes to round out the win after 16 holes.

earned a 4 & 2 win over Jacob Skov Olesen. The match was all square through nine holes, before Vick won five of the next seven holes to round out the win after 16 holes. Senior Pierceson Coody recorded a 2 & 1 win against Justin Gums. Coody won his opening hole and held the lead for the duration of the game.

recorded a 2 & 1 win against Justin Gums. Coody won his opening hole and held the lead for the duration of the game. Junior mason name earned a 1-up win over Aymeric Laussot. Nome was 3-down through 13 holes, but won back-to-back holes to pull in 1-down through 15 holes. Still 1-down through 16 holes, Nome won the next two holes to flip the score and take the win.

earned a 1-up win over Aymeric Laussot. Nome was 3-down through 13 holes, but won back-to-back holes to pull in 1-down through 15 holes. Still 1-down through 16 holes, Nome won the next two holes to flip the score and take the win. Senior Parker Coody dropped a 2-down decision for Gustav Frimodt, while junior Will Thomson fell 2-down to Thomas Allkins. Session 2 Summary vs. Baylor Vick completed his 2-0 on Monday with a 5 & 4 win over Brandon Hoff. Vick won three of the first four holes to build an early advantage and never let the lead drop below 2-up. He took a 5-up lead through 13 holes and capped off the win after halving hole 14.

Nome took his second win of the day with a 5 & 3 win against Mark Reppe. Tied by the first two holes, Nome won six consecutive holes to build a 6-up advantage through eight holes. For the rest of the game, the lead did not go below the 4-up.

Parker Coody claimed a 4 & 3 win over Zach Heffernan. Bound by the first 10 holes, Coody won four of the next five holes to cap the win.

claimed a 4 & 3 win over Zach Heffernan. Bound by the first 10 holes, Coody won four of the next five holes to cap the win. Pierceson Coody his second win was on Monday with a 2 & 1 win against Luke Morgan. Trailing 3 down by eight holes, Coody won three of the next four holes to tie the match through 12 holes. Bound by 14 holes, Coody won two of the next three holes to complete the win.

his second win was on Monday with a 2 & 1 win against Luke Morgan. Trailing 3 down by eight holes, Coody won three of the next four holes to tie the match through 12 holes. Bound by 14 holes, Coody won two of the next three holes to complete the win. Thomson recorded a 1-up win over Luke Dossey. Tied by six holes, Thomson won the seventh hole and kept his lead for the duration of the game.

Hammer fell to Johnny Keefer by a score of 2-down.

