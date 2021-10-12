Game Thread: 2021 ALDS Game 4, NLDS Game 3





The postseason is back on Monday with a full slate of four games, or at least it should have been. The Houston Astros and Chicago White Sox were scheduled to play Game 4 in Chicago, but were delayed by rain. They make up for it on Tuesday, which was previously scheduled as a travel day. Instead, three games will be played today, two in the National League and one in the American League. The Atlanta Braves hosted the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 3 of their NLDS before this post was published, so let’s check in with them first. braves vs. brewers Looking back on Game 2, the Braves ruled out the Brewers 3-0 at Miller Park, behind six scoreless innings from starter Max Fried and a homer from third baseman Austin Riley. In today’s Game 3, the series moved to Truist Park and Atlanta won again, by an identical 3-0 margin. This time it was the appetizer Ian Anderson with five scoreless frames, plus one in relief from former Ash-pitcher Jesse Chavez. All goals came on a pinch-hit three-run homer by Pederson game in the 5th inning. The Braves now lead the best-of-five series 2-1. Red Sox vs. Rays In the American League, the Boston Red Sox won a thriller on Sunday over Tampa Bay Rays in Game 3. It took five hours and 13 innings, but the Red Sox finished in the top 6-4, with some help from a bizarre play on the wall in the outfield heading Boston’s way. catcher Christian Vazquez hit the walk-off homer. The series continues at Fenway Park, where the Sox have a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five and the best-placed Rays are about to be knocked out. Eduardo Rodriguez makes his second start after being eliminated early in a Game 1 loss, while Collin McHugh starts for Tampa Bay after spending most of the season in the bullpen (37 games, only seven starts). Ray’s lineup (out) RF Randy Arozarena (R) SS Wander Franco (S) 2B Brandon Lowe (L) DH Nelson Cruz (R) 1B Jordan Luplow (R) 3B Yandy Diaz (R) LF Austin Meadows (L) C Mike Zunino (R) CF Kevin Kiermaier (L) Red Sox lineup (home) 1B Kyle Schwarber (L) CF Enrique Hernandez (R) 3B Rafael Devers (L) SS Xander Bogaerts (R) LF Alex Verdugo (L) DH JD Martinez (R) RF Hunter Renfroe (R) C Christian Vazquez (R) 2B Christian Arroyo (R) How to watch Date: Monday 11 October

Monday 11 October Time: 16:07 PT

16:07 PT TV: FS1 Dodgers vs. Giants The NL West heavyweights split their two games in the Bay Area, so now the Los Angeles Dodgers face the San Francisco Giants in the South for Game 3 at Dodger Stadium. After being shut out in the opener on Friday, LA recovered with a 9-2 win in Game 2 on Saturday. They took an early lead and then blew it open in the late innings, mistreating both the SF starter and the bullpen. Now the Giants are heading out and will have to face the likely Cy Young winner Max Scherzer, fresh off a sharp but short foray into the Wild Card Game. SF counters with lefty Alex Wood, himself a former Dodger. He faced his former club three times this year and was passable on every start, but his team lost all three. Lineup Giants (out) 2B Tommy La Stella (L) RF Mike Yastrzemskic (L) C Buster Posey (R) SS Brandon Crawford (L) 1B Kris Bryant (R) LF LaMonte Wade Jr. (L) 3B Evan Longoria (R) CF Steven Duggar (L) LHP Alex Wood (R) Lineup Dodgers (home) RF Mookie Betts (R) 2B Trea Turner (R) SS Corey Seager (L) 3B Justin Turner (R) CF Chris Taylor (R) LF AJ Pollock (R) 1B Albert Pujols (R) C Will Smith (R) RHP Max Scherzer (R) How to watch Date: Monday 11 October

Monday 11 October Time: 6:37 p.m. PT

6:37 p.m. PT TV: TBS

