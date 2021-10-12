Steelers plan to bring in Anthony Miller physically after JuJu Smith-Schuster injury, per report

With JuJu Smith-Schuster expected to miss the remainder of the season, the Steelers will bring in free agent receiver Anthony Miller for a physical on Tuesday. according to Aditi Kinkhabwala of NFL Network. Miller played two games for the Texans this season before being released earlier this month.

The 51st overall pick in the 2018 draft, Miller spent his first three years in Chicago, catching 134 of 215 goals for 1,564 yards and 11 touchdowns. He caught a career-high seven touchdowns as a rookie and set career-highs with 52 catches and 656 yards during his sophomore season. He caught 49 passes for 485 yards and two scores in his final season with the Bears. One of his best games came during the Bears’ 2019 Thanksgiving Day win over the Lions, when he caught a career-high nine passes for 140 yards.

Miller’s time in Chicago ended unceremoniously when he was ejected after hitting Saints cornerback CJ Gardner-Johnson in the Bears’ wildcard loss to the Saints. He was traded to the Texans this summer in exchange for 2022 in the fifth round in July. Houston also received a seventh round for 2022 as part of the trade. He caught five passes for 23 yards in a two-game touchdown before being released on October 6.

The 5-foot-11, 199-pound is considered a tough player with an impressive work ethic. He would be flanked in Pittsburgh by fellow recipients Diontae Johnson, Chase Claypool, James Washington and Ray-Ray McCloud. Claypool leads the group with 341 yards after Sunday’s 130-yard effort in Pittsburgh’s Week 5 win over Denver. Johnson, the team’s leading receiver last season, leads Pittsburgh with three touchdown receptions. Rookie running back Najee Harris is currently second on the team in receptions (28) and third in receiving yards (198).

Smith-Schuster is expected to undergo surgery after sustaining a shoulder injury in Sunday’s win over the Broncos. Smith-Schuster, a 2018 Pro Bowler, will be a free agent this offseason.