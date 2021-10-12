Play Paused, Sooners Sixth at Illini Invitational





medina With play in the second round of the Illini Invitational suspended due to inclement weather, Oklahoma’s women’s golf team is in sixth place at the Medinah Country Club. With play in the second round of the Illini Invitational suspended due to inclement weather, Oklahoma’s women’s golf team is in sixth place at the Medinah Country Club. The second round will resume on Tuesday at 8:30 a.m., with the third round starting immediately after the second round has ended. Pairings remain the same to allow continuous play.

“We played steady in the first round,” Oklahoma women’s golf coach said Véronique Drouin-Luttrell . “I’m proud of our players because they fought in the second round. The conditions were tough, but we coped well with setbacks. We still have a lot of golf left and we continue to play one stroke at a time.” OU is in sixth place with Louisville and Kent State, with Georgia leading the field. Libby Winans led the Sooners in the first round and shot a 3-under 69 on par-72, 6,579-yard course No. 2. She entered the second round tied for eighth position and maintained her 3-under total through her first 11 holes of the second round. Meagan Winans is tied with her sister for the team leader at 3-under through the first half of her second round. Mr. Winans fired a 1-under 71 in the first round and opened the second round with three birdies through her first six holes. A pair of bogeys on 10 and 12 brought her to 1-under par before a birdie on the par-4, 321-yard 14 hole brought her back to 2-under in the second round. Hannah Screen finished the opening round with a 2-over 74 but advanced to a 1-over after finishing with a birdie at 13 before the game was interrupted in the second round. Mikhaela Fortuna and Nina Lang round the OU quota and are 4-over and 5-over respectively. NEXT ONE The Sooners continue the second round at the Medinah Country Club on Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. The third round starts immediately after the second.

