Long left the Nationals to become Phillies hit coach

The nationals have one more gap in their coaching staff to fill after learning that coach Kevin Long is leaving to take a position with the Phillies.

Long, the club’s batting coach since 2018, was invited to return in 2022, but was free to look for other work as his contract expired. He chose to join Joe Girardi’s staff in Philadelphia, where he will be reunited with slugger Bryce Harper, a source familiar with the confirmed decision.

Long’s departure, first reported by The Athletic, leaves Davey Martinez with at least three vacancies to fill his staff for next season. The Nationals recently informed third base coach Bob Henley and first base coach Randy Knorr that they would not return to the big league staff in 2022, although both longtime members of the organization have moved into other player development positions.

It is still possible that there will be more changes in Martinez’s staff. Bench coach Tim Bogar, pitching coach Jim Hickey, bullpen coach Henry Blanco and assistant hitting coach Pat Roessler were all invited to 2022, although anyone could choose to look elsewhere. From that group, Roessler would probably leave, perhaps after Long to Philadelphia, given their long working relationship.

Long is considered one of the sport’s top batting coaches around baseball, having served two World Series champions (2009 Yankees, 2019 Nationals) and another pennant (2015 Mets). The 54-year-old even interviewed the Nats management before the opening of the 2018 season, and although they selected Martinez for the job, they did offer him a three-year deal to become their batting coach.

When that contract expired last fall, Long sought another multi-year deal. The Nationals told him he was free to see if another club would offer him one, but when none came, he returned to DC on a one-year deal.

Despite the massive roster overhaul this season, the Nats finished with one of the most prolific lineups in the league. They led the National League in batting average and percentage on base, while striking out fewer times than any other club. They often struggled to raise the ball – Long pioneered the promotion of the “launch angle” theory that has revolutionized the sport – and led the majors in doubles, but overall team officials were pleased with the violation as a whole.

Juan Soto, in particular, was a huge fan of Long and invited the coach to pitch for him at this summer’s Home Run Derby in Colorado. A week ago, the two attended the NL wild card game together in Los Angeles, sitting in the front row next to Agent Scott Boras while wearing Trea Turner and Max Scherzer Nationals jerseys and rooting for their former teammates.

When asked specifically about Long’s job status on the final day of the season, general manager Mike Rizzo deferred such questions to Martinez, but then spoke enthusiastically about his batting coach.

“I love what K-Long does,” Rizzo said on October 3. “We brought him here to do just that, and he’s great at his job.”

Long’s contract terms with the Phillies aren’t clear yet, but the Nationals have generally been reluctant to offer coaches multiple guaranteed years, with a handful of exceptions. (Long’s first contract was for three years and former pitching coach Mike Maddux was given a two-year contract in 2016).

In Philadelphia, he is reunited with Girardi, who had previously hired him with the Yankees. This job opened up after Joe Dillon was fired after the Phillies’ disappointing season. Dillon was Long’s assistant hit coach in DC in 2018-19 and appears to be a candidate to return to the Nationals in some capacity now.