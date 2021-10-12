The best moments of cricket come in power hits

to Most cricket fans nothing is a greater joy than the sight of a six being hit. The shorter version of the game offers huge opportunities to see such big hits, power-hitting as they say. The rising ball that either disappears into the upper tiers of the stadium or slides across the counter creates a kind of fun that manifests itself in the form of roars and cheers following the big hit. KL Rahul was the source of so much joy and excitement recently when he came up with a match that won 98 for Punjab Kings and had eight huge hits, which made watching immersive. With over 600 sixes registered in the competition phase and many more limits to boot, so far the 2021 IPL has had enough to keep the audience, basically those glued to the TV sets, glued to the action in the wave. Add the technology to instantly measure the length of the shot and the tension is complete! There will no doubt be more such joyous things as the IPL gets past the corporate end. Indeed, from a cricket lover’s point of view, this is just the start for the main course in the form of the T 20 World Cup following the Indian feast in the same venues as in Oman!

Undoubtedly, this limited version of the sport has elevated the image of cricket from one more known for the arduous but technique-rich five-day game to one that provides immediate pleasures. If the 50-over version itself was a game changer or the version that ushered in the new thinking, it’s the even shorter version that seems to have a special appeal. In keeping with the needs of this limited version, the evolution of the cricket bat seems to be now geared to the bit hits. A powerful swing of the willow tree with matching timing causes the ball to be hit with the flesh of the bat to send the orb soaring to heights or scorch the turf to the boundary. How many batsmen have made a name for themselves from this ability! For many it opens up a new view of a future of immense possibilities and the IPL has turned out to be the most decorated event where such new ‘characters’ are born, so to speak! This year’s edition, which was held partly in India and partly in the UAE due to the pandemic, was no exception.

KKR’s Venkatesh Iyer plays a shot during IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals | PTIA

While the well-known stars shone, the focus was even more on the new talents that came to the fore. Mention should be made, for example, of Venkatesh Iyer and Ruturaj Gaekwad, two young men who basked in the area to demand attention. Tall left-handed Iyer’s approach was a standout. He quickly adapted to the requirements, had his bat to talk and the runs flowed from boundaries and sixes. No bowler was spared and so Iyer announced his arrival to the big stage. Already with a reputation for scoring a sparkling 198 from 146 balls in the Vijay Hazare one-day tournament, he had polished that accolade to a sparkling best. In addition to his batting, his right arm was bowling medium tempo to give his cricketing personality a healthier look. In the same category falls the right-handed Ruturaj Gaekwad, strong with his arm and sure with his shots. Gaekwad, a century-maker in the Golf stage, was a consistent player for Maharashtra in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament. Moreover, he played a key role in reaching the final of his team Chennai Super Kings.

Harshal Patel | ANI

Often in the excitement that batters evoke, the role of the bowlers takes a back seat. Not that their efforts aren’t working. On the contrary, in this year’s edition, a major highlight was the way the bowlers were able to keep the scores at a modest level. Rarely had a batch total exceeded 200 or even come close to that in the Gulf. Tight bowling supported by sharp fielding can easily be concluded as an important reason. Also here some of the best bowlers in the world of cricket had their wares on display and in this midst some new names also made a splash. The one that immediately comes to mind is Harshal Patel, the Gujarat player who later switched base to Haryana. The medium pacer seems to have a friendly pace, but where his skill lay in the variations he makes in his deliveries. Being difficult to steer was his biggest asset in addition to his ability to pick wickets. Harshal has already become a star wicket taker in IPL 2021. Statistics say that with 29 wickets so far, Harshal already has the most number of wickets in an IPL season as an Indian better than Jasprit Bumrah (27)!

Yet another one in this category is this young lad from Jammu and Kashmir, Umran Malik. Tear away fast bowlers are rare and even rarer in India. But here was talent that got everyone thinking. At a speed of 150 km/h, he even let India skipper Virat Kohli praise a great discovery. Who knows, with the right guidance and shaping, Umran could soon be another alongside Bumrah to form a famous duo of pace-bowers!

What the IPL gives these talented players, batters and bowlers is also the enriching opportunity to mingle and learn, playing alongside some of the best known names in cricketers in the world. Indeed, in general Indian cricket can always be assured of the regular supply of quality players as the IPL has shown that there is plenty to choose from.