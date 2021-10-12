Sports
Who Will Win Every Week 6 NFL Game?
Week 6 of the NFL Season has some great matchups.
Who will win every game?
Here are the Republic of Arizona’s picks for every game in NFL Week 6, starting with Thursday Night Football’sTampa Bay Buccaneers and Philadelphia Eagles game and ending with Monday Night Football’sBuffalo Bills at Tennessee Titans confrontation.
Click on each game for picks and predictions for that game from other sites. All times MST.
Thursday night football
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Philadelphia Eagles, 5:20 PM, Fox, Amazon Prime, NFL Network
Tom Brady and the Buccaneers are rolling now and will just be too much for Jalen Hurts and the Eagles.
Forecast: Buccaneers 38, Eagles 23
Sunday very early game
Miami Dolphins at Jacksonville Jaguars, 6:30 AM, CBS
The Jaguars have to win, right? It might as well be this week against a struggling Dolphins team.
Forecast: Jaguars 31, Dolphins 20
Sunday early games
Kansas City Chiefs at Washington Football Team, 10 a.m., CBS
The Chiefs were nothing like the Chiefs this season. They will look more like themselves in a flight through Washington.
Forecast: Chiefs 42, Washington 24
Los Angeles Rams at New York Giants, 10 a.m., Fox
The Rams could become the cream of the crop in the NFC and should have no problem getting rid of the Giants.
Forecast: Rams 31, Giants 16
Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts, 10 a.m., CBS
The Texans came close to beating the Patriots in Week 5. Can they beat the Colts in Week 6? We don’t count on it.
Forecast: Colts 27, Texans 18
Cincinnati Bengals at Detroit Lions, 10 a.m., Fox
The Lions will win a game this season, but we just don’t think it will be this one against the Bengals.
Forecast: Bengal 25, Lions 17
Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears, 10am, Fox
Justin Fields and the Bears made improvements, but beating the Packers would take a lot of improvement.
Forecast: Packers 32, Bears 21
Los Angeles Chargers at Baltimore Ravens, 10 a.m., CBS
The Chargers are one of the most popular teams in the NFL and this game could set off a lot of fireworks. We want the Chargers to stay warm.
Forecast: Chargers 38, Ravens 35
Minnesota Vikings at Carolina Panthers, 10 a.m., Fox
The Panthers have cooled off since a hot start to the season, and will cool even more against the Vikings.
Forecast: Vikings 28, Panthers 24
Sunday late games
Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns, 1:05 PM, Fox
Something tells us the Browns will be very excited about this after falling against the Chargers in Week 5. They will give Arizona its first loss.
Forecast: Browns 35, Cardinals 32
Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos, 1:25 PM, CBS
Both teams have lost twice in a row after a 3-0 start and are in desperate need of a win. We are going with the home side to strengthen the road side here.
Forecast: Broncos 21, Raiders 20
Dallas Cowboys at New England Patriots, 1:25 PM, CBS
The Cowboys have been very impressive and we don’t see that changing on a trip to New England.
Forecast: Cowboys 28, Patriots 20
Football on Sunday evening
Seattle Seahawks at Pittsburgh Steelers, 5:20 p.m., NBC
Can Geno Smith lead the Seahawks past the Steelers on the road to relieve Russell Wilson? We don’t count on it.
Forecast: Steelers 27, Seahawks 20
Monday night football
Buffalo Bills on Tennessee Titans, 5:15 p.m., ESPN
The Bills seem to be the cream of the crop. A win over the Titans would further cement their status as the conference favorite.
Forecast: Bills 31, Titans 23
The Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints, New York Jets and San Francisco 49ers are on byes this week.
