LJU vs BEL ECS T10 Dream11 prediction today: Fantasy cricket tips for Ljubljana vs Belgrade match





LJU vs BEL ECS T10 Dream11 Prediction Today | Photo Credit: Representative Image Ljubljana (LJU) will face Belgrade (BEL) in the fifth and sixth matches of the European Cricket Series (ECS) Croatia T10 at the Hotel Resnik Cricket Ground in Croatia at 12:30 PM and 2:30 PM (IST). Ljubljana is a club founded in 1997. They come from Slovenia and are one of the oldest clubs in the former Yugoslavia. LJU has represented Slovenia in the Austrian league for over 15 years and therefore has a lot of experience. The side will be eager to get off to a good start in the tournament and make an early impression. Belgrade, on the other hand, has already played two matches in the league so far. They lost their opening game to Zagreb Sokol by a margin of 12 points. Zagreb struck first and set them a goal of 110. Belgrade could only get 97/7 after their ten overs in pursuit. In the next game, however, they came back well to equalize the score right away. This time they batted first, posting a 112/7 fight score thanks to an unbeaten 49 from Alexander Dizijia and a crucial 30 from Adrian Dunbar. Their bowling came to the fore as they successfully defended the total, narrowing Zagreb Sokol to 104/5 and winning the match by eight runs in what was a good all round effort. They will want to build on the momentum to keep winning from here. Ljubljana, playing for the first time in the tournament, will face a tough challenge to start off on a winning note. My Dream11 Dream Team for LJU vs BEP Match: Adrian-Leslie Dunbar, Robin Vitas, Alexander Dizija (c), Shoaib Siddiqui, Awais Ikram (vc), Izaz Ali, Wintley Burton, Mark Pavlovic, Michael Dorgan, Vukasin Zimonjic, Om Raj. Likely to play XI Ljubljana Waqar Khan, Awais Ikram, Shoaib Siddiqui, Amar Singh, Izaz Ali, Sahid Arshad (c), Rizwan Zahoor, Saeedullah Azarkhail, Om Raj, Mirwais Shinwari, Ayyaz Qureshi Likely to play XI Belgrade Wintley Burton, Alexander Dizija, Adrian-Leslie Dunbar (wk), Mark Pavlovic, Robin Vitas (c), Nicholas Johns Wickberg, Ali Gajic, Vukasin Zimonjic, Bogdan Dugic, Slobodan Tosic, Michael Dorgan Team Ljubljana Abrar Bilal, Awais Ikram, Ayush Pandey, Ayyaz Qureshi, Dinesh Matla, Izaz Ali, Mirwais Shinwari, Mubashar Ali, Nilesh Ujawe, Om Raj, Rizwan Zahoor, Saadii Cheema, Saeedullah Azarkhail, Shahid Arshad, Shoaib Siddiar, Zee, Gorshan Belgrade Alexander Dizija, Alister Gajic, Ayo Mene Ejegi, Bogdan Dugic, Adrian Dunbar, Mark Pavlovic, Michael Dorgan, Nemanja Zimonjic, Nicholas Johns-Wickberg, Robin Vitas, Sachin Shinde, Slobodan Tosic, Vukasin Zimonjic, Wintley Burton

