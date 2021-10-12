Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen teams up with fans to sell retro high school sweatshirts





BUFFALO, NY — Support both quarterback Josh Allen and charity? Count in Buffalo Bills fans. Before and after Bills’ Week 4 win over the Houston Texans, Allen represented his high school in a gray Firebaugh Eagles sweatshirt. Upon seeing photos of Allen’s look, Bills fans immediately wanted to know where to get their own versions of the sweatshirt.

1 Related Based on high demand, The Bills teamed up with Firebaugh High School in Firebaugh, California, to… sell the sweatshirts through the One Buffalo website. The school had no longer created the “throwback” look prior to Allen’s fashion statement. The school’s athletic teams now use a logo similar to the Philadelphia Eagles, not the one Allen wore. All proceeds from the sale went to support the high school, at Allen’s request. To date, hoodie sales have generated more than $80,000 in donations for Firebaugh High School, ESPN confirmed. The hoodie retails for $40. Sweatshirts will remain available in presale until 5 p.m. ET Monday, according to the high school. Please wait for this link https://t.co/8NJTigELm1 Josh Allen (@JoshAllenQB) October 4, 2021 You wanted it, we got it. Shop the official Firebaugh hoodie: https://t.co/LDOFJ3C2fI pic.twitter.com/yOhdx1HbUa Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) October 6, 2021 Firebaugh has approximately 8,300 residents and is located west of Fresno, California. The school has about 650 students. It is not yet known where the proceeds will go specifically. Bills fans have shown their support for Allen in a variety of ways in the past. Last year, more than $1 million was donated to the Oishei Children’s Hospital in Buffalo in honor of Allen’s grandmother, Patricia, who passed away in the 2020 season. The Bills took a big win against the Kansas City Chiefs. Allen completed 15 passes for 315 yards, averaging 21 yards per completion. That’s the most yards per completion by a quarterback in the past two years.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/32381659/buffalo-bills-qb-josh-allen-teams-fans-sell-retro-high-school-sweatshirts The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

