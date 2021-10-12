Bears QB Justin Fields gets an education after college

Start with this: Justin Fields no longer runs the 40 in 4.4.

A hyperextended left knee (acquired in the second quarter of the Bears 20-9 win Sunday against the Raiders) will do that to a sprinter.

If you get a helmet and shoulder pads in your side from a flying safety (like Fields got on a fateful spin in the first quarter), you will slow down too. Try pumping your arms really hard if your ribs feel like they’re made from shish-kebab pokers.

This is the indoctrination of young quarterbacks in the NFL.

In short, he is no longer in Columbus. His bears won’t be on their way to Evanston or Iowa City or Bloomington, Indiana. And Florida Atlantic (remember that fun 45-21 blowout for the Buckeyes in 2019?) won’t be on the schedule.

This is how young NFL quarterbacks adapt or disappear, the beatings they receive and the damage they do along the way, and the way they figure out how to succeed and live.

The Bears-Raiders game was one of the most herky-jerky, flow-free games I’ve seen in ages. Penalties, judgments, timeouts, delays (to see if Raider’s quarterback Derek Carr, among others, was badly injured) and so on kept the game from getting any rhythm.

And that seemed to prevent Fields from syncing too. But what he mostly didn’t seem to understand was that these enemies are bigger and stronger and way faster than any group in college football. And that’s why he got hurt twice when both incidents were probably avoidable.

As always, you admire the desire of a ball player. Selling your body in football is a virtue. But quarterbacks are different.

All one has to do is observe the Buccaneers’ wonder Tom Brady, who threw more than 400 yards on Sunday and had five touchdown passes for the first time in his career, at age 44.

Yeah, Brady’s some freak. But avoiding constant injuries is his main secret. How is he doing? Many ways, from the aid of Bucs’ offensive plan to his brilliant mind to a mysterious sense of when enough is enough and it’s time to save.

Brady knows what’s possible.

It must be hard for Fields to feel so young and fresh (although not as fresh as a few days ago) and still back out. The proof of that is that the college rotation move he promised to back off but didn’t. It may be instinctive, but after using it against Raider’s safety Johnathan Abram to gain a few yards more, he’s lucky he still has a spleen.

Bears fans got their wish. Fields starts and veteran Andy Dalton sits on the bench. But now those fans will have to watch a quasi-horror show as Fields pushes the boundaries of this new game.

Sometimes it will be ugly. It almost always is. And with 17 games this season, Fields will almost certainly get injured and miss time.

The folks who think the Bears can’t do anything right, hello, General Manager Ryan Pace may not want to forget that they have Dalton and one-time Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles in reserve, which is good. Aging and average they can be. But some teams are nearly barren in the quarterback backup spot.

Just be smart, that’s all, Coach Matt Nagy said of his directions to Fields.

I’m going to put myself there to win games, Fields objected.

So the conflict is there: security versus aggression.

Perhaps Fields saw Bills’ aggressive quarterback Josh Allen interfere with a Chiefs tacker on Sunday night, virtually setting his team on fire in the process. Since Allen didn’t get splashed, it was a great move. Break a collarbone or tear a hip flexor and it’s not that great.

Im reminded here of former quarterback David Carr, Derek’s older brother, and his NFL record 76 sacks spent his rookie season with the expansion Texans. It is possible that he never recovered.

The wonderfully talented Archie Manning was smashed to pieces with the young and terrible Saints. That stifled his career.

Troy Aikman went 0-11 as a rookie with the Cowboys, and Peyton Manning threw 28 interceptions in his career as a Colts rookie. But both recovered to win Super Bowls and make the Hall of Fame.

There are a few paths here for Fields to think about. They diverge in the forest. Choosing the right one will make all the difference for the young man.