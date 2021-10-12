Cricket: Cricketer Virandeep roars with tigers in Nepal stint





PETALING JAYA: National cricketer Virandeep Singh has not only realized his dream of playing the sport abroad, but he has also won the Nepal Everest Premier League with his club Chitwan Tigers. The Tigers, led by Nepalese all-rounder Sompal Kami, defeated Pokhara Rhinos by four wickets. Virandeep didn’t make the starting grid for the final, but he can be proud to be the first Malaysian to win the competition. Only three foreign players are allowed in a game and for the final, the club chose Sri Lankan all-rounder Seekkuge Prasanna and Afghanistan’s wicketkeeper Mohammad Shazad and all-rounder Karim Janat. Although 22-year-old Viran-deep only played two out of seven matches, he has learned a lot from the tournament and wants to pass that knowledge on to his national teammates. In those two appearances, he impressed and won a Magic Moment of the Match award when he produced an excellent catch against Pokhara Rhinos in the group stage, which was also his debut match. I’ve always wanted to be a part of franchise cricket, and winning the league is like icing on the cake. For me, the whole experience was great, especially for a youngster like me, said Virandeep, the national team vice-captain. Sharing the dressing room with players like Prasanna, Shahzad and Karim was good, as they are all experienced internationals who have played against the best. They were humble enough to share their experience. Not just them, but the local guys too. Skills and technique, every cricketer has his strengths but what sets him apart is his mentality. I learned quite a bit about that and how their mindset got them to this level. We can see Nepalese players playing in top franchise leagues such as the Indian Premier League, Big Bash League (Australian T20 league) and Caribbean Premier League. Virandeep hopes to get his name in other franchise leagues, but he knows to get there, he has to continue his hard work. It’s a good start to see my name in the world of cricket. I look forward to continuing this journey. Whatever that meant to me will come, but for that to happen, I have to work harder.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thestar.com.my/sport/cricket/2021/10/12/cricketer-virandeep-roars-with-tigers-in-nepal-stint The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos