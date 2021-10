cricket news; Glenn Maxwell attacks online trolls after IPL loss

Glenn Maxwell has targeted online abusers after the Royal Challengers run in the Indian Premier League came to an abrupt halt in the final, leaving Josh Hazlewood, Steve Smith and Marcus Stoinis as the last Australians in the tournament. Hazlewood played a leading hand for the T20 World Cup, helping his Chennai Super Kings to the IPL final on October 16, just a week before the Australian World Cup opener on October 23. Watch all the ICC T20 World Cup action live and exclusive to Fox Cricket, available on Kayo. New to Kayo? Start your free trial today. The fast bowler has taken nine wickets in eight matches, having traveled directly to the United Arab Emirates from Australia’s white ball journeys through the West Indies and Bangladesh. He looms like a World Cup key with his pace allies Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc getting significant breaks from playing. Cummins has not bowled since the IPL was suspended in April. Starc is training in Queensland after being quarantined twice on his return from Bangladesh. Maxwell’s RCB, captained by Indian superstar Virat Kohli, was knocked down by the Kolkata Knight Riders, who advanced to a vital showdown with the Delhia Capitals on Thursday. It was below expectations for a star-studded team and Maxwell was forced to defend the players after a torrent of abuse on social media following the loss. Some of the trash circulating on social media is absolutely disgusting, he wrote. We are people who do our best every day. Maybe try to be a decent person instead of spreading abuse. Smith has been in and out of the Delhi side coached by Australian legend Ricky Ponting, while Stoinis has not played since injuring his hamstring during his opening spell of bowling on September 22. Hopefully he’s up for the next game, said Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant. Maxwell will head to the World Cup with form and confidence, having broken 290 runs averaging just under 50 since the IPL resumed. The catch spans four half-centuries and Maxwell defeated his superstar teammates Kohli and AB de Villiers. He will now connect with the Australian squad as they prepare for the T20 World Cup opener against South Africa in Dubai.

