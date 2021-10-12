Premier cricket season kicks off in Taranaki

This weekend is the return of Alpha Sports premier cricket, the squads have been training for a few months now and are eager to start their season in first place.

Here are the sides.

Woodleigh

The Woodleigh Premier team is hoping for a comeback season this year, after failing to live up to expectations last year. Having lost a few players from last season’s roster, most notably Phil Barraclough and Jesse Vertongen, along with Zac Betteridge and Codey Rei.

On the other hand, Woodleigh welcomes fresh young talent and a few familiar faces who are back after a few seasons of absence. Ken Roycroft, Taylor Williams and Lincoln Reed are all familiar with premier cricket and will add some much needed experience and composure to the side.

Bailee Meadows, Tom Reid Jason McGrath and Harmandeep Sharma are the other signings.

It is expected to make the playoffs in all three genres of the game.

They are a young squad again and hopefully they can use that energy to turn a few heads this season.

Squad: Shaun Sullivan (C), Josh Roguski, Mitchell Proffit, Josh Quinney, Tyler Slingsby, Scott Evans, Jared Phillips, William Langslow, Jakcob Schrader, Matthew Allen, Chad Quinney, Ken Roycroft, Taylor Williams, Bailee Meadows, Tom Reid, Jason McGrath, Lincoln Reed, Harmandeep Sharma.

Last season’s results: two days: 8th, one day: 5th, T20: beaten semi-finalists

New Plymouth Marist United

Marist United have a similar squad to previous years, minus the retirements of Ryan Fleming and Leith Johnston.

Daniel Bernet will practice his profession in the UK this summer. New recruits include opening fast bowler Kieran Deegan who played for the New Plymouth Boys High School First XI. Jessie Vertongen is moving across town from Woodleigh and Shailen Sukdhoe is new to the county and has found a home at NPMU.

Prolific points scorer Dean Robinson will start hitting again this season with the hard hitting Jarred Cunningham. Robbie Yule will try to continue his good form from last season with the bat.

Spearheading the offense is Taranaki’s bowlers Ryan Watson and Shay Smith opening, while Taranaki off-spinner Michael Blanks continues to weave his magic. Joshua Barrett will once again pose a threat with the ball, just as he was last season, finishing as the fourth highest wicket taker in the leagues.

Squad: Kurt Leuthart (c), Dean Robinson, Jarred Cunningham, Robbie Yule, Sam Fastier, Ryan Watson, Michael Blanks, Shay Smith, Jacob Richards, Joshua Barrett, Sean Mosquera, Jesse Vertongen, Kieran Deegan, Jack Krutz, Bryce Hannam, Shailen Sukdhoe.

Last season: two days: won, one day: beaten finalists, T20: won

New Plymouth Old Boys

The Old Boys side looks familiar with a few key New Plymouth Boys High School signings.

They welcome Taranaki opener Sebastian Lauderdale-Smith and Jack Parker to the side. Veteran Matt Shaw has hung up the boots with Quinn Mills possibly leaving for work.

Anything less than making it to the semi-finals in all three formats will be seen as a bad season.

Squad: Mattie Thomas, Kyle Pillay, Sean White, Josh Borrell, Viranchi Upadhyay, Ben Mitchell, Davis Mills, Jordi Fettis, Myles Simkin, Jack Parker, Oli Burbidge, Sebastian Lauderdale-Smith, Jarrod Ritson, Jordan Gard, Ryan Gilmour, Hayden Downes, Ben Frewin, William Young

Last season: two days: beaten semi-finalists, one day: won, T20: 4th in pool play

Stratford

Stratford could be the surprise package this season. The youthful side has gained experience in recent years and with the new signings of Phil Barraclough from Woodleigh and Terry Norgate from Francis Douglas Memorial College, the squad seems to have some good depth.

Leith Cowie is the other newcomer, albeit an experienced player who has returned from the UK. Senior players, Paul Lightoller, Denis Mihalijevich and Kayne Dunlop will be available when needed, as well as CD Stags player Tom Bruce.

Defeated finalists in the T20 format last season will put a piece of silverware in the cupboard towards the end of the season.

Squad: Liam Muggeridge, Christopher Coombe, Paul Lightoller, Grant Commerford, Terry Norgate, Phillip Barraclough, Denis Mihalijevich, Finbar Moriarty, Neil Harper, Caleb Jackson, Kale Jordan, Corey Bailey, Kayne Dunlop, Nic Merson, Lachlan Drummond, Leith Cowie, Oli Hall, Tom Bruce

Last season: two days: 5th, one day: 6th, T20: beaten finalists

Francis Douglas Memorial College

Francis Douglas will look to build on the momentum they gained at the end of last season, a young looking side they have retained from the services of former apprentice Robson Chapman as the players coach who will help the team through the season.

There are a number of talented cricketers in the squad and they will try to gain some experience at the highest level before making their mark in the coming seasons.

Squad: Aaron Manning-Fleming, Connor McLean (wk), Jack Southern, Joshua Elder (c), Keegan Boon, George Boon, Max Dowd, Lenny Chapman, Samuel Taylor, Kalviru Medagedara, Thomas Watson, Indusara Medagedara, Thomas Larkin, Nathan Robertson, Player Coach: Robson Chapman

Last season: two days: 6th, one day: 8th, T20: 4th in billiards

Come on

After the loss of both opening players from last season, Chris Stephens and Keith Muller (sabbatical), along with all-rounders Adam Keene and Jack Fowler, the Metcalfe Real Estate Hwera United squad has recruited a vast roster as they enter a rebuilding phase to make it happen. season to start.

That said, the core of the squad remains stable and the club welcome Nick Walker to bolster the top order. The bowling attack has many options, with Ethan Keller and Liam Heibner likely to share the new ball.

Taranaki’s youngest veteran Robert Northcott (who will play 200 first games to start the season) will lead the squad for the one-day competition.

With a youthful appearance, the party will seek success by focusing on enjoying the game while seeking to develop and build a positive future.

Squad: Robert Northcott, Ethan Keller, Liam Fowler, Liam Heibner, Liam Nelley, Shaun Fowler, Nick Walker, Ngoni Mupamba, Sam Conway, Sam Laing, Luke Kerehoma, Tyran Wallace, Charith Gajanayaka, Cody McGrath, Corbin Nelley, Mason Fleming, Jared McLeod. Manager- Kerry Fowler

Last season: two days: 7th, one day: 7th, T20: 3rd in billiards

Inglewood

The Badgers as they are commonly known are getting a new look for their squad with no less than six veteran players leaving. Aaron Zame, Cam Black, Cody Chilcott, George Redpath, Hayden McIntyre and Sam Broadmore are all missing from last season’s squad.

However, they do welcome a number of talented players, including top bat Bailey Wisnewski, up and coming young speedster Chris Logan, Robert McLeod and Sam Darth.

Squad: Aaron Taylor, Bailey Wisnewski, Brent Stevens, Chris Logan, Clint Frost, Jason Dombroski, Luke Dravitzki, Martin Keegan, Matt Simpson, Richard Clough, Rob McLeod, Sam Darth, Troy Chilcott, Tyla Judson,

Last season: two days; Beaten Finalists, One Day: Beaten Semifinalists, T20: Beaten Semifinalists

New Plymouth Boys High School

Boys High is a youthful side on paper with just one year 13, captain Liam Carr a regular. New ball bowling duo Fianlay Barnes and Braydon Baker, and hard hitting middle-order batsman Jacob Mitchell, have played premier cricket for a season or more and will try to step up to help Carr, who became the third highest wicket taker in club cricket last year. season .

Leading hitter Chester Oldfield could have a lot of runs in him this season after missing most of last season with a knee injury. Former Namibian International Captain JB Burger will play and coach the side, looking to bring in his nous and experience to help the schoolboys on and off the pitch.

Squad: Liam Carr (c) Jacob Mitchell, Braydon Baker, Joshua Gard, Hakeem Faider, Fianlay Barnes, Hrishi Bolar, Hugo Roy, Eli Darth, Chester Oldfield, Reeve Nelley, JB Burger (player/coach).

Last season: two days: beaten semifinalists, one day: beaten semifinalists, T20: 3rd in billiards