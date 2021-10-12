All Stars Team Wins Championship At 1st Chicago Open T20 Night Cricket Tournament 2021





There were countless iconic moments in Chicago’s cricket history. One of the best cricket competitions, the 1st Chicago Open T20 Night Cricket Tournament 2021, ended on Saturday, October 9 in the suburbs of Chicago, with hundreds of spectators gathered for the thrilling final match. Many local organizations play cricket, but Chicago Open T20 Night Cricket Tournament is one of the best and most popular cricket tournaments in the Chicago area, hosted by prominent community members Adeel Salam, Aijaz Baig, Sunny Khan and Waseem Khan. Chicago Open T20 Night Cricket Tournament is graced by talented cricketers. The competitions were held in accordance with government regulations and COVID safety guidelines. This year was particularly challenging, said Aijaz Baig, all games went very well, “But all our priorities were to make sure city and state restrictions were in place to protect the community and players from COVID-19.” 14 teams participated in this 20/20 cricket and each team was represented by local players and some players from out of state. The tournament followed International Cricket Council League standards. The tournament ran from the first week of August 2021 through the second week of October 2021. A minute of silence was observed for those who lost their lives as a result of Covid-19. The top 14 Chicago teams with top players played in this tournament, bringing together multiple local communities to cheer on their favorite players and teams. The All-Stars Team recorded a thrilling 21-run victory to secure their trophy as Thunder Billas lost in the final game of the Chicago T20 tournament played under the lights on Saturday night at Camera Park stadium in Glendale Heights, Illinois. Thunder Billas won the toss and took fielding first. The All Stars team recorded a total of 142 runs. The Thunder Billas were unable to match the score, although their batsmen played long innings. They were all out for 121 runs in 18.4 overs. On the final match night, the All Stars Team set a goal of 142 runs, Batsman Ankush Agarwal awarded Final MVP for scoring 38 runs and taking 3 wickets, leaving just 10 runs in 3.4 overs. Manu Singh, Hamad Qureshi and Ankush Agarwal were top scorers. During an interview with Adeel Salam and Aijaz Baig, they said: “Over the past few months, our organizational team has been working hard to develop and implement robust COVID protocols so that players can play safely in an area of ​​Chicago of this size and scale. is to organize this tournament in the best possible way and promote cricket to bring out the local talent. The Chicago T-20 tournament provided a great playing opportunity for youth cricketers, said Sunny Khan. Numerous awards were presented to sponsors and supporters during the awards ceremony, including a runner-up trophy and a $1,300 cash prize, a winning trophy and a $2,500 cash prize. Allstars team Captain Nishat received the winning trophy and check. Sponsors for the T20 night tournament included American Cricket Conference, Barrington Crescent Cricket Club, Kotli Lions of Kashmir Premier League, Rising Stars Cricket Club, Whole Cell Accessories, Crescent Financial Services, MI Travel, Mudassir Siddiqui Real Estate Broker, Dr. Naqi Haider, Sunil Shah and many others.

