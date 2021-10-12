Ellyse Perry’s record-breaking series: ‘Appropriate milestone for remarkable person’ – Cricket – The Women’s Game





Australia closed their mixed-format series against India last Sunday. Their latest T20 win brought their points total to 11 against India’s 5. The series was close, with India being denied a chance to take all points in the Test and the first T20 due to excesses and ultimately having to share those matches’ points with Australia. Australia won the first two ODIs by nine and five wickets respectively and the last two T20s by wickets and 14 runs respectively. India dramatically won the third ODI of the mixed-format series by beating the Aussies by two wickets and ending Australia’s record-breaking 26 consecutive ODI wins. Eight new Australian women made their Australian or format debuts during the series with Hannah Darlington (ODI, T20I), Stella Campbell (ODI, Test), Annabel Sutherland (Test), Darcie Brown (Test), Georgia Wareham (Test), Tahlia McGrath (T20I) receive first caps in the respective format. The series marked the first test between the two countries in 15 years. It also meant the second nation, excluding England, to have faced almost all players currently contracted with the Australian national cricket team in a test match, including Ellyse Perry. While a number of players have starred in this series, Perry continued her storied career by breaking a number of records in Australian and women’s cricket. She surpassed 300 wickets in all formats, becoming the first woman to reach double 5000 runs and 300 wickets in international cricket. Last Saturday, she took her 252nd international cap, surpassing Alex Blackwell to become Australia’s most capped cricketer. It took Perry 14 years to reach the milestone, which is quite incredible when you consider that she also played at the highest level of football for the first half of her career. Ellyse Perry. Our player with the most limits in all formats. A fitting milestone for a remarkable person. The impact you’ve had on our game cannot be overstated, Pez #AUSVIND pic.twitter.com/NKeynmEGC Australian women’s cricket team (@AusWomenCricket) October 9, 2021 She and her teammates will next compete in the Women’s Big Bash League, which kicks off on Thursday, October 14, 2021. The season kicks off at the Tasmanian hub with all teams heading for the state. The games will then be rescheduled and take place in Western Australia, South Australia and Queensland for the second half of the season. Due to border closures, there are no games scheduled in Victoria or New South Wales this year. PLUS… Entire Matildas team responds individually to De Vanna’s claims Matildas’ team has responded to Lisa De Vanna’s statement regarding allegations of “toxic culture.” PLUS… Matildas star Sam Kerr nominated for Ballon D’Or Sam Kerr of the Matildas is again nominated for the Ballon D’Or feminin. All WBBL|07 matches are broadcast on television. The full WBBL schedule can be found at the following: clutch.

