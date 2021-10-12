Dropped 19 points, QB Lamar Jackson rounds up Baltimore Ravens for epic comeback win over Indianapolis Colts

BALTIMORE – Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson did not panic. He plot. 19 points behind in the second half, Jackson sat on the bench with wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown to talk about how many scores the Ravens needed to win the game and execute the plan to perfection.

Jackson threw for a franchise-record 442 yards and four touchdowns, and led the greatest comeback of his career in an epic 31-25 overtime win over the Indianapolis Colts on Monday night. His five-yard touchdown pass to Brown in overtime lifted Baltimore (4-1) to his fourth straight win and sole possession of first place in the AFC North.

“It’s one of the best performances I’ve ever seen,” said Ravens coach John Harbaugh.

It’s one of the best performances anyone has ever seen. As Jackson left the field, the fans—those who hadn’t left after Baltimore was left by double digits—loudly shouted “MVP!”

This is how Jackson made history Monday night:

First quarterback in the league to complete 85% of his passes in a 400m game

First player in NFL history with 400m passes, four touchdown passes, no interceptions, and 50m rushes

Highest 40-pass game completion percentage in NFL history (86%, 37-of-43)

Jackson talked about some of his achievements, saying, “Damn it! I was just locked in. I was just calm. Everything just went slow, and I just did it for a play. That’s what it was.”

Jackson had one of the worst starts of his career, having the fewest first-half points (three) in his 42 starts. His fumble on the Colts’ 2-yard line left Baltimore trailing 22-3 with 3:06 to go in the third quarter, which seemed an insurmountable deficit as the Ravens were 0-17 when they were 19 or more were points behind in Harbaugh’s 14. seasons.

“I was ticked off. We needed that touchdown,” Jackson said of the awkwardness. “I was just praying that we’d get another chance in my head. I didn’t really want to show everyone that I’m praying. It’s okay to pray now, but I was like, ‘Man, we just need another chance because I know what we can do.'”



After that precious turnover, Jackson threw touchdown passes on his last four drives, hitting Brown and tight end Mark Andrews twice each in the end zone.

Jackson accounted for 499 of the Ravens’ 523 yards for a foul in which wide receiver Sammy Watkins (hamstring) and guard Ben Cleveland (knee) were lost to injuries in the first half.

Harbaugh said there was never a point where the Ravens would give up.

“First of all, we have Lamar Jackson,” Harbaugh said. “Then we have a bunch of guys just like Lamar Jackson, with heart, mind, soul, perseverance and all the other things.”

Entering Monday night, Jackson was 1-6 in his career as he was 11 or more points behind in the fourth quarter (including playoffs). His previous biggest comeback for this season was three points (week 5 in 2019 with the Pittsburgh Steelers).

On Monday, Jackson became the first quarterback in the last 20 seasons to overcome a 16-point deficit in the fourth quarter, finishing with 400 yards passing and four touchdown passes.

“I feel like he has a lot of disrespect for his arm talent, and I think a lot of people are eating their words now,” Raven’s defender Calais Campbell said. “It’s just great to see it come out in big games, big moments, on Monday Night Football. Man, it doesn’t get any bigger than this. It’s huge.”

The only downside for the Ravens was that their consecutive 100-yard rushing streak ended in 43 games, tying the Pittsburgh Steelers for the longest in the NFL from 1974-77. But the Ravens will only remember how Jackson made history with his arm.

Jackson’s 335 yards passing in the second half and overtime were more than he had in any regular season game of his career.

“He’s a GOAT’d, man,” Ravens outside linebacker Odafe Oweh said. “We’re just looking at the history there. It’s an honor to see that. He carried the team. He has the ‘no finch’ mentality – they’ve been through adversity too.”

So, will this be the best game of Jackson’s career?

“I don’t know,” Jackson said. “We won. That’s all I care about.”