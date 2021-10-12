



Men’s golf | 10/11/2021 20:50:00 SHOAL CREEK, Ala. South Carolina dropped both games on Monday during the inaugural SEC Match Play. The Gamecocks lost to Vanderbilt 5-0 in the quarterfinals of the championship round late this morning. Carolina then lost 4-1 to Alabama in group early in the evening. In a game that started yesterday but was suspended due to darkness, the Commodores took three points and finished freshman Gene Zeigler’s match (1-down to 14) and senior Ryan Hall’s (2-down to 14) game early. Junior Jack Wall was the team’s only win in the pool game against the Crimson Tide. He won 4&3 against Jones Free. Carolina plays Texas A&M tomorrow morning. The first group will leave at 9:10 a.m. (ET). Live scoring is available again via golf genius. SEC Match Play R1 vs. Florida

Evans Lewis (SC) Certainly. Ricky Castillo (UF), 1-on-1

Gene Zeigler (SC) Certainly. Fred Biondi (UF), 1-up

Rafe Reynolds (SC) Certainly. Joe Pagdin (UF), 1-up

Tyler Wilkes (UF) beats. Jack Wall (SC), 4&3

Ryan Hall (SC) Certainly. Yuxin Lin (UF), 4&2

south carolina 4 Florida 1 SEC Match Play Quarter Finals vs. Vanderbilt Cole Sherwood (VAN) defeats. Jack Wall (SC), 3&2

Jackson Van Paris (VAN) def. Rafe Reynolds (SC), 4&3

Michael Shears (VAN) beats. Gene Zeigler (SC), 1-up (up to 14)

Gordon Sargent (VAN) defeats. Evan Lewis (SC), 5&4

Reid Davenport (VAN) def. Ryan Hall (SC), 2-up (up to 14)

Vanderbilt 5 South Carolina 0 SEC Match Play Pool Play vs. Alabama

Jack Wall (SC) Certainly. Jones Free (ALA), 4&3

Thomas Ponder (ALA) beats. Rafe Reynolds (SC), 4&3

Tyler Lipscomb (ALA) def. Gene Zeigler (SC), 6&5

JP Cave (ALA) def. Evan Lewis (SC), 3&2

Canon Claycomb (ALA) def. Ryan Hall (SC), 1-up (game ended early)

Alabama 4 South Carolina 1 ###

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gamecocksonline.com/news/2021/10/11/mens-golf-gamecocks-fall-to-vanderbilt-alabama-on-day-two-of-sec-match-play.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos