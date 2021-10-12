Smith completes his first two rounds of collegiate golf





BURLINGTON There were a few more people at the Phoenix Invitational men’s golf tournament on Monday than usual.

Former NBA Star JR Smith (FR, Millstone Township, NJ) made his collegiate debut for the men’s golf team Monday at the par-71, 6,867-foot Alamance Country Club golf course. At one point in the day, Smith had what you would think of as a golf gallery that followed the entire course, which is not common in a collegiate golf tournament. He also had a handful of photographers and video cameras capturing every shot of him. Then there was the golf. Smith’s first round card featured two birdies and six pairs. His second-round card had one birdie and 10 pars. Smith shot a first round 12-over 83 before shooting a second round 7-over 78 to finish the day at 19-over 161. “He found out today that collegiate golf isn’t easy,” said NC A&T coach Richard Watkins . “I thought he was doing well. We’re happy, but we’re not happy to the point of satisfaction. But I thought he had a good show today.” Smith’s first collegiate birdie came on the par-4, 460-yard No. 7. He then birdied the par-4, 382-yard ninth. His only birdie in the second round came in the 564 yard, par-5 sixth.

As a team, the Aggies are in 11th place after the first day with an 18-over 586. Elon, the host of the tournament, is in first place with a 32-under 536. Appalachian State follows them, Elon’s B- team (9-under , 559), Radford and Longwood (3-under, 565) round out the top-5. App State and Radford did not complete their respective second rounds. Diego Gonzalez (SR, Caracas, Venezuela) was Aggies’ top golfer on Monday. He had a sensational day 1, shooting a 3-under 139 over two rounds, finishing in a tie for 17th place. He made 10 birdies over two rounds on Monday. Gonzalez was plus-1 over the first nine holes before catching fire. Gonzalez made four birdies and only one bogey in the second nine. He advanced to par-4 on the par-4, 10th from 398 yards with a birdie. He then went red with a birdie at 514 yards, par-5 No. 12. His bogey at 13 brought him back to even par before back-to-back birdies at 16 (par-3, 189 yards) and 17 ( par-5, 506 yards) brought him to 2-under for the round. At one point in the second round, Gonzalez was just 5 under for the tournament. When he birdied the par-5, 12th from 514 yards, he had his low score of the day. Back-to-Back bogeys on 15 and 16 dropped him back to 3-under for his last birdie of the day at 17. He finished the second with a bogey at 18. Xavier Williams (SR, Boiling Springs, NC) shot 4-over 146 on the day. He is tied for 51st place. Diego Sanchez (SR, San Luis Potosi City, Mexico) shot a 5-over 147 to tie for 56th place. Martin Gutierrez (SO, Madrid, Spain) posted a 12-over 154 en Anthony Ford (SO, Atlanta, Georgia) shot a 17-over 159. Elon’s Pedro Rabadan leads the tournament at 11-under 131. Round 3 of the Phoenix Invitational kicks off Tuesday at 8:30 AM.

