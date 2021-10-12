Long TD to JaMarr Chase was the result of miscommunication and guesswork, says LaFleur





If you were wondering why the Green Bay Packers didn’t rush Bengal quarterback Joe Burrow full throttle on his deep touchdown charge to wide receiver JaMarr Chase on Sunday at the end of the first half, you’re not the only person who thought that something was wrong on the Game. Today, head coach Matt LaFleur clarified that it was a result of misunderstanding Bengal’s offensive control at scrimmage, leading to the pass rush playing more conservatively. Many things that happen defensively, there are tips and tells. Sure, there are some checks you might hear… Everyone spends a lot of time watching TV dubs to hear things that might be a violation and can give you some insight into what they’re doing. If you have an idea of ​​what a team is doing, you’re much more likely to stop it. So our guys thought they heard something we have in our attack that I don’t know if Cincinnati is in their offense or not, in terms of the same words for the same game. So our guys thought they heard that and played that piece and unfortunately they guessed it wrong. It definitely hurt us a lot because you definitely never want to give up a 70-yard touchdown completion in those kinds of situations. Below is the game in question, in which Burrow held the ball for eight seconds before releasing it into the field to his star receiver Chase: To sum it up, the Packers’ defense heard the Bengal attack make a call that sounded like a check. the line of scrimmage. For reference, Cincinnati head coach Zac Taylor and LaFleur spent time together in 2017 with the Los Angeles Rams, when LaFleur was the offensive coordinator and Taylor the receivers’ assistant coach, which may have been why the defense thought the offensive controls would be translated over the arrangements this week. If we had to guess here, the defense probably thought they heard a check for something like a quarterback draw, due to the twisting defense techniques and the fact that their outer linebackers were in what seemed like no man’s land. However, the lack of a pass rush allowed Burrow to hold onto the ball and send it to the catch about 50 yards from the throw. Chase grabbed after safety Darnell Savage unable to make a dive for the ball as Chase ran from the left sideline out the numbers on the right side of the field. According to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, Chase was able to put in 103 yards on the game, according to NextGenStats tracking data. This strange story would be a lot less funny if the Packers didn’t come out victorious on Sunday with a 25-22 overtime win.

