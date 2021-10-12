FANTASY Dashboard – Match 4 – FanCode ECS Croatia





LJU Last five matches: ON ECS DEBUT NICE Last five matches: LW (Average score for 105, average score against 107) LJUBLJANA (LJU) Captain: Nilesh Ujawe wicket keeper: Waqar Khan Projected top four: Dinesh Matla, Shoaib Siddiqui, Nilesh Ujawe, Shahid Arshad Projected opening Bowlers: Shoaib Siddiqui, Mirwais Shinwari Spin options: Rizwan Zahoor, Ayush Pandey Key players of LJUBLJANA: Shoaib Siddic, a very talented all rounder, has good accuracy with his line and lengths and is also consistent with the bat. Ayyaz Ahmed Qureshi, Right wing striker of the highest order, has solid technique and can score around the wicket, is considered the backbone of LJU. He is also a handy bowler who can swing the ball in either direction. Nilesh Ujawe, middle order left batter and mediocre right arm pacer, the skipper is good with the ball sticking to his line and length and can be hard to get away. He is also a useful middle order batsman with the ability to score quick runs. Shahid Arshad, another valuable all-rounder, technically sound and reliable with the bat, good in the field is a useful bowler. BELGRADE (BEL) Captain: Robin Vitas wicket keeper: Adrian Dunbar Projected top four: Adrian Dunbar, Wintley Burton, Alex Dizija, Robin Vitas Projected opening Bowlers: Vukasin Zimonjic, Alister Gajic Spin options: Mark Pavlovic, Michael Dorgan, Slobodan Tosic BELGRADE Key players: Adrian Dunbar, T20I world record holder, hit a remarkable 104* and claimed the record for the highest score by a debutant in Serbia’s first-ever T20I game. The wicketkeeper’s batter will be looking for similar success in the ECS. After scoring a golden duck in the opener, he bounced back well and scored a crucial 30 off 16 balls in the next game. Alexander Dizija, the top-ranking righthanded batter looked solid on opening day, top scorer for BEL with 75 runs in two games, including an unbeaten 49 out of 27 to earn his first player of the game award. Vukasin Zimonjic, the 16-year-old has already impressed on the international scene, having won the best young player award at the Sofia T20I tournament earlier this year. The medium pacer has recently delivered grades of 4-5, including a HAT-TRICK in the Serbian league and is ready to take the ECS by storm! Robin Vitas, The winning captain of the Premier League in the United Kingdom, the burly right-handed lead-off hitter will be eager to add another trophy to his cabinet by leading Belgrade to victory in Split. Mark Pavlovico, long right arm, his greatest strength is his excellent economy in short form cricket. The right-hander can also hit big sixes. Wintley Burton, star all-rounder from Antigua, can hit sixes effortlessly and is just as good at the ball with his medium pacers. Scored 38 points in two games. Slovenia’s Ljubljana makes his debut against Serbia’s Belgrade, who had a decent opening day, sharing the spoils with a strong Zagreb Sokol team. BEL will know the conditions better and will start favorites for the first game. LJU itself is a strong side and will gladly adapt and get off the target. Match Prediction: Belgrade and Ljubljana win a match each. Tune in to the LIVE action from Croatia Monday to Saturday from 0700 GMT * 0900 CEST * 1230 IST * Connect with the ECN on our Official Telegram Channel

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ecn.cricket/series/fancode-ecs-croatia-2021-2120/news/fantasy-dashboard-match-5-fancode-ecs-croatia-t10-cricket-live The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos