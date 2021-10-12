New York Yankees Owner Hal Steinbrenner Looks Liked To Keep Aaron Boone, Sources Say





While the wait within the Yankees organization continues for owner Hal Steinbrenner to dictate the team’s direction in a fluid situation, he seems inclined to keep Aaron Boone as manager, industry sources told ESPN’s Buster Olney. “He loves [Boone], and I don’t think he blames him for what happened,” said a source. During a season generally regarded as a disappointment, Steinbrenner cited subpar player performance as the main reason for the team’s struggles. There has also been heavy criticism of Boone on social media from some Yankees fans. But at the moment, Boone is out of contract for the 2022 season. Some within the franchise are complaining privately about Boone, with the general refrains being that he has to judge team performance more sharply to the media when the Yankees are playing poorly, and those bullpen choices are too much. often don’t work.

1 Related In Boone’s four seasons as manager, the Yankees are 328-218, averaging 98 wins over the three full seasons, and have made it to the playoffs every year. The Red Sox defeated them in the American League Wild Card Game this year, and the Yankees under Boone have not progressed beyond the American League Championship Series — which is no small feat for a fanbase that hasn’t seen a World Series title since 2009. The organization may also consider changes to the coaching staff. The decision as to whether Boone stays with the Yankees is not necessarily up to Steinbrenner alone. Boone’s contract expires within hours of the World Series, meaning he could become a free agent in the management market at a time when many front office executives believe there is a lack of experienced, attractive candidates. When Boone’s contract with the Yankees expires, other teams may be interested in talking to him. For example, the San Diego Padres fired Jayce Tingler as their manager last week and are expected to hire someone who has previously worked in the major leagues. Some of the names their leadership is asking for include Braves third base coach Ron Washington—who was a finalist for the San Diego job when Tingler was hired—and Bruce Bochy, Brad Ausmus, Buck Showalter and Jeff Banister. As the unofficial recruiting progressed, a source reports, an employee has asked questions about Boone’s status and whether he can be considered by the Padres. The Yankees family tree has generally served other candidates—Don Mattingly, for example, or Joe Girardi—because they’re suspected of having helpful experience handling reporters’ probing questions and because they’re the public face of a private company for a period of time. season. If the Yankees choose to let Boone’s contract expire and pick a new manager, rival officials think they will consider Astros bench coach Joe Espada, among others. Espada coached for the Yankees before moving to the Astros in 2018. The commissioner’s office is warning teams not to make major announcements during the postseason out of concern that attention will be diverted from the games in progress. The Yankees may not announce a resolution until there is a break in the playoff schedule.

