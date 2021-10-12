Davis and Stinchcomb are inducted into the Georgia-Florida Hall of Fame









October 12, 2021

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. Former Bulldog linebacker Thomas Davis and offensive lineman Jon Stinchcomb will be inducted into the Georgia-Florida Hall of Fame at ceremonies and lunch presented by Miller Electric Company on Friday, October 29, as part of the Georgia-Florida Weekend. In addition to Davis and Stinchcomb in this year’s class, Florida will see Ciatrick Fason and defending defender Keiwan Ratliff fall. The group will be inducted at the 25th Annual Luncheon at the East Club at TIAA Bank Field. “The Florida-Georgia game is one of Jacksonville’s longest-running traditions and one of college football’s most storied rivalries,” said Mayor Lenny Curry. “Each year, the Hall of Fame Luncheon gives us the opportunity to recognize some of the most talented student athletes and coaches and highlight the tremendous impact and strong connection this game has with our city.”

Davis was a versatile defensive star for the Bulldogs, playing linebacker and safety from 2002 to 2004. While at Georgia, Davis racked up 272 tackles, 10.5 sacks and 3 interceptions, as well as helping the Dawgs to three consecutive seasons of 10 wins or more, including an SEC championship in 2002. Davis was a unanimous All-SEC first-team selection in Georgia. 2003 and 2004, while also being named a first-team All-American in 2004 and a semifinalist for the Bednarik Award presented annually to the nation’s best defensive player. Davis was drafted in the first round of the 2005 NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers and was named the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year in 2014, in recognition of a player’s community service off the field and his outstanding play. . Stinchcomb arrived at UGA with an outstanding track record after being named a USA Today first-team All-America and receiving the National Football Foundation High School Scholar-Athlete Award in 1998. Stinchcomb began his career at UGA by earning freshman All-American honors, and by the time he was a senior in 2002, he helped the Bulldogs to their first SEC championship in 20 years while being named a first-team All-American , and was selected to the Academic All-American Team for the second consecutive year. He was also one of 11 National-level Division I players named to the AFCA National Good Works Team for outstanding contributions to community service. Stinchcomb was drafted by the New Orleans Saints in the 2nd round of the 2003 NFL Draft and he achieved the ultimate goal in the NFL as a member of the 2010 New Orleans Saints Super Bowl XLIV Championship team. Hall of Fame Luncheon tickets are available for purchase through the City of Jacksonville Sports & Entertainment Office. Please visit https://2021flgahalloffame.eventbrite.com. For more information, please contact Chandler Fussell at 904-255-5418 or [email protected] About the Florida-Georgia Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and Lunch Presented by Miller Electric Company Founded in 1995, the Florida-Georgia Hall of Fame honors and recognizes the memorable players, coaches and administrators involved in the longstanding rivalry. Over 100 people have been inducted in the Hall of Fame’s 25-year history, including legendary Gators Steve Spurrier, Danny Wuerffel, Tim Tebow, and Fred Taylor, as well as Bulldog legends Vince Dooley, Herschel Walker, David Pollack, and Knowshon Moreno . For information go to FLGAjax.com.

