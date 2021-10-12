Red Sox Knock Out Rays…Dodgers, Brewers Face Elimination | National news from the Associated Press





BOSTON (AP) The Boston Red Sox have advanced to the AL Championship Series by knocking out the league’s top team in the division series. The Red Sox coughed up a 5-0 lead before Kike (KEE-kay) Hernandez lifted a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the ninth to give Boston a 6-5 win in Game 4. It brings an abrupt end to the season for the Red Sox. Rays, who watched the World Series consecutively after winning 100 regular season games. LOS ANGELES (AP) The reigning World Series champions are eliminated in their best-of-five NL Division Series. The Dodgers are two games behind one en route to Game 4 after losing 1-0 to rival San Francisco on a stormy night in Los Angeles. The Dodgers collected only five basehits and the formidable line-up that led the NL with 830 runs and 237 homeruns in the regular season has been eliminated twice in three games against the Giants. The Dodgers batted 0 for 4 with runners in scoring position. Righthander Anthony DeSclafani (dee-skla-FAH-nee) starts tonight for the Giants. Los Angeles has not named a starter. ATLANTA (AP) The Atlanta Braves can close their NL Division Series at home against Milwaukee tonight. Pinch-hitter Joc Pederson last night launched a three-run homer in the fifth inning to send the Braves to their second consecutive 3-0 win against the Brewers. The blast made a winner against Ian Anderson, who limited Milwaukee to three hits and no walks, while striking out six batters in five innings. Four relievers followed with one inning work to enable Atlanta to complete a five-hitter. Will Smith worked the ninth to the rescue. CHICAGO (AP) The Astros have renewed their rotation for the AL Division Series after a rainstorm in Chicago. Lance McCullers Jr. will pitch in Game 4 today instead of Jos Urquidy (ur-KWEE-dee). McCullers ruled out the White Sox on four hits in 6 2/3 innings in the opener. Carlos Rodn (roh-DAHN) is slated to start for Chicago, with Game 1 starter Lance Lynn available from the bullpen. Houston leads 2-1 in the best-of-five game. UNDATED (AP) The NHL season kicks off tonight with a few games. Tampa Bay will raise its Stanley Cup championship flag before taking on Pittsburgh and the Seattle Kraken to play their first regular season game on the road in Vegas. The games kick off the NHL’s first full season of 82 games since 2018-19.

