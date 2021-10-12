Brooklyn Nets says Kyrie Irving won’t play, practice until eligibility under local COVID-19 vaccination mandate

Sean Marks, general manager of Brooklyn Nets, said on Tuesday that Kyrie Irving’s decision not to comply with New York City’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate left the organization “no choice” but to send him off the team until he is fully operational. can participate.

“Eventually yes,” Marks said Tuesday afternoon during a hastily scheduled virtual press conference discussing the team’s decision. “He has to make a choice and he has made his choice.

“Again, my job here is to make what we consider the best decision and best choices for the organization as a whole. It’s not always the ones who are welcomed with open arms and a thumbs up. It’s tough decisions. Just like me I’m sure it wasn’t easy for Kyrie to have to do that either [decision] not to be near his teammates.”

At 11 a.m. Tuesday, the Nets released a statement from Marks stating that the team had decided that Irving would not be “available part-time” and that he would be welcomed back once he fulfilled New York City’s mandate.

The vaccine mandate, which went into effect last month, states that anyone entering an indoor gym — including the Barclays Center in Brooklyn and Madison Square Garden in Manhattan, the homes of the Nets and New York Knicks — must have had at least one COVID-19 . shot.

As a result, Irving was unable to play 43 regular-season games — 41 at Barclays Center, plus two at MSG — and two more preseason games in Brooklyn. Marks confirmed that Irving would only lose money for those games, about $380,000 per game.

Marks also said, when asked if Irving’s co-stars, Kevin Durant and James Harden, were consulted about this decision that “everyone” in the organization was aware of what was going on, but that he and owner Joe Tsai were the ones who made it. .

“Ultimately, this decision was Joe Tsai and myself, and this decision came down to what we felt was the right move for the organization at the moment,” said Marks.

The right move, in their view, was to try and move forward from a situation that has engulfed the Nets since the start of training camp, when Irving attended the team’s media day from his home as he was unable to attend in person because it was held at the Barclays Center.

After flying to San Diego for training camp and practicing with the Nets for a week, Irving was nowhere near the team last week for a change in the city’s ruling late Friday about using the practice facility because it a “private workspace” — as opposed to a public one like Barclays Center.

After Irving practiced with the team in Brooklyn on Saturday and Sunday, he did not go to Philadelphia for Monday night’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

“We’re just trying to navigate through this,” said Nets coach Steve Nash before Monday’s game, when asked why the team chose to leave Irving at home. “We don’t really know what’s going to happen tomorrow. So I think it’s real… we’re just trying to take our time to figure out what everything means.

“There seems to be new information coming in every week, and we’re trying to navigate not just through the information, the parameters, but what’s going on, what it looks and feels like, and what we can do to make this work and all that things. That’s all.”

That vague answer was replaced Tuesday morning with a much clearer picture — first by Marks’ statement, then his press conference, in which he said he’d had several conversations with Irving about the situation before deciding that this was the way it would be. team would continue.

“Well, if he had been vaccinated, we wouldn’t be having this discussion. I think that’s probably pretty obvious.’ Nets GM Sean Marks, asked if Kyrie Irving had been vaccinated against COVID-19.

He was also asked directly if Irving had been vaccinated, to which he said, “Well, if he was vaccinated, we wouldn’t be having this discussion. I think that’s probably pretty obvious.”

However, Marks did not say whether he personally told Irving the news when asked directly if he had.

“Kyrie has made it clear that he has a choice in this matter, and it is ultimately up to him what he decides,” said Marks. “We respect the fact that he has a choice and he can make his own right to choose. Right now the best thing for the organization is the path we take, and I don’t want to speak on behalf of Kyrie. At the right time, I I’m sure he will address his feelings and what the path may be for him.”

But while Irving’s path may be undetermined, Brooklyn decided on Tuesday that, a week before the Nets would open the NBA season with a game in Milwaukee against the defending champion Bucks, Irving would not be on the path until his vaccination status changes.

“I think we had everything on the board,” said Marks. “We’ve looked at everything. When you make a decision like that, you don’t want to rush it. Again, get all parties involved, think about all the different outcomes, I think we all know what our goal is. This year and how this , a decision like this, can? [impact] that ultimate goal. It’s never an easy decision, but ultimately I think we’re looking at a group of people who can fully participate and that’s what this comes down to. And we’re not looking for partners who are half-time.

“I don’t think that would be fair, not just to the team and the staff, the property and the fans, but to be honest, not fair to Kyrie either when you bring out someone who may not be able to get the right slope .ups and proper buildups and so on and looking as good as he or the team should under different circumstances. That’s why this decision was made in the end.”