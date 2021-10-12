Dodgers Walker Buehler starts NLDS Game 4 vs. Giants with a short rest





With no margin for error and the Dodgers needing to win to keep their season alive, they start Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium in Game 4 of the National League Division Series to Walker Buehler. Hell be is taking three days off for the first time in his professional career. Buehler threw 99 pitches in 6 innings in Game 1 on Friday in San Francisco, giving up three runs in a loss, his first loss in 10 postseason starts. That start was his second straight on four days off, something he has done in 14 of his 34 starts this season. In his major league career, only 27 of his 106 starts with four days off, while the other 79 starts with five or more days off in between. The division series format with five games lends itself perfectly to considering at least a starter on three days of rest. With two days off built into the schedule, the Dodgers can turn to Game 2 starter Julio Uras for normal, four days of rest in Game 5. But first they need to win Game 4. Everything is on the table, manager Dave Roberts said after the Dodgers lost 1-0 in Game 3. Our focus must be on tomorrow, and whatever it takes to win tomorrow, and then pick up the pieces. Buehler this season had a 2.47 ERA and 3.16 FIP with 212 strikeouts, setting career highs in innings (207) and starts (33). With his Game 1 start, his odometer is up to 214 innings on the year. So hell probably needs some help in Game 4. With a day off between Games 4 and 5, the Dodgers can be aggressive with their bullpen. Blake Treinen and Kenley Jansen were the only Dodgers relievers to pitch on Monday, throwing 15 and 14 pitches respectively, the only appearance in the past five days for both pitchers. The Dodgers will also have Tony Gonsolin available in a certain capacity if they need some length. I’m not sure what the full roll is yet, but I’m just ready to go out and throw, Gonsolin said Monday. And if Doc says I’m ready, then I’m done. But first, the Dodgers will need innings from Buehler, something they’ve been counting on all season. I think he’s going to do what he’s done all year round. He is going to throw the ball very well, Albert Pujols said about Buehler on Monday. I know he’s going to come out with short rest, but I think he’s going to be pretty excited, and the fans are going to be really, really excited.

