Yankees reportedly inclined to keep Aaron Boone means nothing will change

Don’t say we didn’t warn you! First and foremost, the New York Yankees love to see their plans unfold. They don’t want to be bothered with necessary changes that seem essential to change things.

There were a lot of problems with the 2021 roster. But in addition to the bad play, the responsibility also fell on the front office (for putting these pieces together) and the manager (because he was seemingly unable to get past a group of All-Stars). motivate the AL Wild Card Game).

The Yankees were knocked out by the Boston Red Sox a week ago. The Sox quickly knocked out the Tampa Bay Rays and went to the ALCS. We haven’t heard from the Bombers about any off-season plans.

But we got some hints, at least regarding Brian Cashman and Aaron Boone. Unfortunately, the vast majority of fans will not like what they hear.

Michael Kay and Buster Olney talked about why Cashman is more than likely to return. That’s no surprise. Then Yankees insider Bryan Hoch said he expected Boone to return in 2022.

Now ESPN and Buster Olney are saying the same about Boone, who the Yankees are reportedly “leaning forward” for next season.

The Yankees reportedly inclined to keep Aaron Boone means one thing…

Here’s the latest news from ESPN and Olney:

“While the wait within the Yankees organization continues for owner Hal Steinbrenner to dictate the team’s direction in a fluid situation, he seems inclined to keep Aaron Boone as manager, industry sources told ESPN’s Buster Olney.” “‘He loves [Boone], and I don’t think he blames him for what happened,” a source said.

The Yankees seemingly went from being a killer owner in George Steinbrenner to feeling bad about letting people go because they “like” them. While owner Hal Steinbrenner is doing having a pertinent point about player performance is hardly the beginning and end of the Yankees’ troubles.

Baseball is about putting players in the best position to succeed and understanding each individual’s strengths and weaknesses. Boone seems to be missing that key trait with his bullpen management and lineup cards (both on offense and defense).

Do the Yankees need a new manager or do they just need a more effective version of Aaron Boone? There is a lot that the organization needs to consider when preparing their plans for next season and beyond. https://t.co/50VH7paKOc — Lindsey Adler (@lindseyadler) October 11, 2021

Most important, however, is the voice that reverberates through the clubhouse. Is Boone’s presence assertive? Influential? Demanding? It really doesn’t seem like it is, at least based on the countless post-game press conferences where he refused to hold anyone accountable and the fact that good production isn’t rewarded while mediocre/poor production keeps its favorable position (see how every Gleyber Torres hustle incident and defensive gaffe was dealt with).

Perhaps the most notable aspect of Boone likely to return, however, is the fact that not much will change with this team. Again, their philosophy of “we can’t let this person go and see how they succeed elsewhere” is central. The Yankees’ organizational ego can’t possibly witness one decision backfire unless it’s all happening right under their noses. “But what if Boone leaves for the Padres and does well?! What are we going to do then?!”

In addition, as for the roster, all this tells us that there will be minimal changes. If you’re re-drawing Boone, the most logical outcome would be that the same roster will be made in 2022 before the real overarching changes are needed (the Yankees will have more 10 players getting free agency next off-season). Because once again, the organization believes in its methodology and wants to continue it.

That must be true when they bring back the manager who has failed time and again on the biggest podium against the team’s main rivals.