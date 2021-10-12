Chicago Bears 1st & 10: Packers Have Aaron Rodgers, But The Bears Have Hope In Justin Fields

In March, the prospect of Andy Dalton in return for Jordan Love against the Packers looked good for Bears fans. But Justin Fields in return for Aaron Rodgers is not a bad alternative.

The specter of Rodgers is as daunting as ever. The three-time league MVP has a passer rating of 114.7 with 10 touchdown passes and one interception since a disastrous performance in the Packers 38-3 defeat to the Saints in the season opener. And Bears fans can memorize Rodgers’ record against the Bears 20-4 with a 107.2 passer score (55 touchdowns, 10 interceptions) in regular-season games he started and ended. Plus the loss of NFC Championship Game.

But Fields offers hope no matter the outcome. No matter how painfully Rodgers is allowed to torture the Bears on Sunday for five or six touchdown passes into a first-half beatdown, an eerily late throw to win a tight game if Fields is still standing at the end , the Bears have real hope that one day that torment will end and better days will come.

Were still in the cherry picking phase of that process with Fields a well thrown deep ball to Allen Robinson, a third-down dart to Darnell Mooney, an athletic recovery from his own fumble and a 11-meter struggle for a third-and-four conversion that served as proof of future greatness.

The big numbers are yet to come in 209 passing yards against the Lions; 111 against the Raiders. Four rushes for 14 yards. This seems to be a long process. But Fields also offers the prospect of a breakthrough performance against a quality team. That’s the nice thing about looking at Fields at this point and underlines the importance of: Matt Nagys decision to make him the full-time starter: you never know when it’s going to happen, but it could happen at any time.

2a. For the record, Fields becomes the eighth Bears quarterback to start against Rodgers and the first rookie Mitch Trubiskys solitary start against the Packer in his 2017 rookie season came across Brett Hundley a 23-16 loss at Soldier Field.

Trubisky was 1-6 against the Packers. The lone win came at the pinnacle of the Nagy era in 2018, a 24-17 win at Soldier Field after beating the 11-1 Rams the week before.

The others: Mike Glennon (0-1), Matt Barkley (0-1), Brian Hoyer (0-1), Jay Cutler (2-11), Josh McCown (1-1) and Kyle Orton (1-1).

2b. The last Bears quarterback with a winning record against the Packers is Brian Griese (1-0), who threw two touchdown passes in a 27-20 win over Brett Favrec and the Packers at Lambeau Field in 2007.

3. The Worst of a Rookies First Packer Week is when we urge him to suddenly understand the Bears-Packers’ rivalry and hatred against the Packers, when he was never, ever a part of it.

For what it’s worth, when Fields played at Ohio State, he was 1-0 against Michigan 14-of-25 for 302 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions in a 56-27 defeat of the Wolverines in 2019 at Michigan Stadium.

4. Featuring Former Packers Defensive Coordinator Mike Pettine on the Nagys staff, the Bears seem to have as much useful and relevant information about the Packers’ defense as they have in years past.

Hell has its say about what he sees and what he thinks and things like that, Nagy said. But if it’s something we think we’d like to use, of course we’d start using it.

Nagy also said Pettine’s knowledge could come in handy on the other side of the ball. hes [gone] against their offense and that quarterback [Rodgers] all the time, so there could be some things, Nagy said.

The key is not to think about it and outsmart yourself.

You need to be careful. You start getting into all this and that stuff and before you know it Nagy said. Hell helps us well in certain things.

5. Packers coach Matt LaFleur talso blamed for a miscommunication that led to Tom Bradys 39-yard touchdown pass to Scotty Miller with one second left in the top half in a 31-26 loss to the Buccaneers in the NFC Championship Game, he let Pettine go after the Packers defense finished ninth in yards and 13th in scoring last season.

The Packers were shaky in their opener under new defensive coordinator Joe Barry, but have since recovered, even without a leading pass-rusher Za Darius Smith, who was put on injured reserve after week 1 with a back injury.

In the past four weeks, the Packers are second in takeaways (eight), seventh in yards (322.8 per game) and 10th in scoring defense (21 points per game). But they are also without cornerback Jaire Alexander, who was put on IR last week with a shoulder injury.

6. The Biggest Game for Fields and the Bears offense was Field’s 13-yard bullet to Mooney to turn a third-and-12 situation with the Bears leading 14-9 with 7:26 to go in the fourth quarter. How often do the Bears fall a yard short of the first-down marker on such a game?

7. With a pair of 46 yard field goals in the fourth quarter, Cairo Santos made 34 consecutive field goals 10th on the NFL’s all-time last and 10 away from Adam Vinatieris record of 44.

But after kickers miss 13 PATs in Week 5, Santos store of 25 consecutive PATs shouldn’t be overlooked. In fact, Santos has scored 43 consecutive punts (18 field goals, 25 PATs) and 75 of 76 (98.7%) since he missed a 46-yard field goal attempt against the Falcons in Week 3 last season.

8. Bits and Pieces: NFL kickers were better off 50-59 yards in Week 5 (11-of-12, 91.7%) than on 33-yard PATs (63-of-76, 82.9%). Of Danny Trevathan active, Alec Ogletree still started vs. the Raiders. Trevathan played 10 snaps in defense. former bear Nick Kwiatkoski, who released the Bears in 2020 to re-sign Trevathan played 12 snaps off the bench for the Raiders. Sunday’s game marked the first time in NFL history that two Gipsons were fired in the same game Bears linebacker Trevis Gipson and safety Tashaun Gipson. Khalil Mack also had a sack when the Bears moved into first place in the NFL in sacks per pass play. In his last 13 games against the Bears, Aaron Rodgers threw 34 touchdown passes and two interceptions Tracy Porter (2015) and Eddie Jackson (2018) have the choice.

9. Josh McCown Ex-Bear of the Week: Falcons run back Mike Davis scored on a three-yard with 2:19 to go in the fourth quarter to nearly take a 27-20 win over the Jets at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Davis had 13 carries for 53 yards (4.1 avg) including a 17-yard gain.

10. Bear gauge: 7-10 versus packers (L); at Buccaneers (L); vs. 49ers (W); at Steelers (W); versus ravens (L); at Lions (W); vs cardinals (L); at Packers (L); vs. Vikings (W); at Seahawks (L); versus giants (W); at Vikings (L).