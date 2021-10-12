Rules Packs, Technical Updates Revealed at Next Gen Test

CONCORD, NC — NASCAR teams closed the first day of testing on Monday with the Next Gen car at Charlotte Motor Speedway’s Roval, giving them a clearer picture of what’s to come in the 2022 Cup Series. Part of that learning came from several hours of shakedowns on the track and part from John Probst, NASCAR’s senior vice president of race innovation.

Probst provided several updates on the progress of the Next Gen model during afternoon availability, including news about the rule packs that will be used next year. The update included briefings on what race officials are working on regarding the car’s crashworthiness, ability to dissipate heat in the cockpit and reports of steering wheel vibration during testing.

“Overall, I’d say we’re pretty happy with what we’re seeing here,” Probst said. “We definitely have some guys out there steering. That’s something we’ll continue to work with. It’s something they’re making some progress on at the moment, which is why we’re testing, right? … This is the first time “We’ve had so many cars run by the teams on the track. We had eight in Daytona, but here we have 21, so we’re going to find little things here and there and that’s why we’re testing.”

Monday’s session ended without major incidents at the 2.32-mile circuit, finishing eight minutes early due to increasing darkness in the infield sections of the track. Day 2 of the test kicked off at 9:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, with most of the session to be streamed live.

Among the Next Gen topics discussed Monday:

NASCAR released two components of the 2022 rules package to teams on October 1.

For road-course events, short tracks and ovals up to the size of Nashville and Darlington, teams will use an engine output of 670 horsepower and a rear spoiler height of 4 inches — the same configuration teams tested Monday. For medium-sized tracks, the horsepower target is 550 with an 8-inch spoiler.

Probst said the 2022 rule package for the superspeedways in Daytona and Talladega has not yet been established. The new car has been tested twice on the 2.5-mile oval in Daytona – last December for one-car rides and last month with eight cars to gather information about its aerodynamic design.

Despite the reduction in horsepower from the current generation car to the 2022 model, the speeds were significantly higher with Next Gen. Bigger tires, better brakes, cooler track conditions and potentially faster shifts with the car’s sequential gearbox.

Chase Briscoe set the fastest lap on Monday’s speed chart at 104.115 mph in a time of 1 minute, 20.219 seconds – a figure that is unofficial without a technical inspection for the two-day test. That compares with the pole speed of 103.198 mph (1:20.901) set by William Byron, the last time qualifying was held here in 2019, and the fastest lap of the Bank of America Roval 400 on Sunday – clocking in at a pace of 100.145 mph by race winner Kyle Larson.

Probst provided updates based on the findings of a June 30 crash test at Talladega Superspeedway, where a Next Gen model was fitted with a test dummy and driven into a retaining wall by robotic means.

Competition officials released the chassis for distribution to teams on July 19, but Probst said on Monday measures are being taken to reduce the stiffness of the front and rear frame members (or “clips”), allowing them to better disperse energy in the event of a crash. .

“So for example on the front clip, what we’ve done there is take existing crossbars and make little football cuts, we call them, so basically drill holes in the crossbar,” Probst said. “We adjusted, one of the lower legs has a little kick-in, with the idea of ​​allowing more deformation in a crash situation. The idea is that we’re trying to spread the distortion out over a longer period of time, and actually, if we’re trying to work at the back, it actually helps if you work at the front as well. So if we can spread the load earlier in the crash, it helps later in the crash.’

Probst said he anticipated teams with new or retrofit parts with those frame and suspension structural changes when teams return for an organizational test at Charlotte’s 1.5-mile oval November 17-18. He also added that the changes are not expected to change the durability of the car during close-contact racing.

“We were all excited to move forward with the test plan and release the cars for testing. While we’re doing that, like I said, we’re making a list of things we’d like to improve, not all related to the severity of the crash, but sometimes just how things break and things like that. That’s why we made some of those changes to the clip and some parts of the suspension.”

Officials worked to allay concerns about heat buildup in the cockpit that arose during the most recent Next Gen test. While Monday’s conditions — cloudy and with temperatures barely breaking 70 degrees — didn’t mimic Daytona’s late-summer heath, four teams took part in trying alternative cooling solutions.

One of those possible solutions was shorter tailpipes, which ended just in front of the door section – preventing the exhaust system from heating the area under the driver’s compartment. Probst said teams also tried slots in the front and rear windows, plus additional vents to improve airflow between the underbody and chassis.

Probst also addressed issues teams reported with steering their cars, and said the competition department is learning more about the vibrations.

“As of this writing, and including all the testing we’ve done, none of that has been a sustainability issue,” Probst said. “It was more a matter of adjusting screws not holding tension on torsion bars and stuff like that. But I have a feeling we’ll sort that out, move on here at some point, especially now that more teams are involved. ”

Probst also provided insight into potential additions to the Next Gen testing schedule, with the vehicle’s competition debut in less than four months. That included scheduled tire testing stops at the quarter-mile of Bowman Gray Stadium, the unpaved shores of Wythe Raceway in Virginia, and the reconfigured Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Four more organizational tests are in the works to be added to the existing Next Gen testing schedule.

Two cars – the No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford driven by Austin Cindric and the No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet driven by Daniel Suarez – had chrome numbers or accents on the liveries of their test cars. A NASCAR spokesperson said reflective numbers will be allowed next season but will be tied to certain parameters coming to the 2022 regulations and subject to approval by race officials.