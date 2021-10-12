Kerry Coombs speaks candidly for first time since losing his play calling position in Ohio state





COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) Kerry Coombs, Ohio State’s defensive coordinator, spoke to the media on Tuesday for the first time since Ohio State’s No. 6 loss to Oregon on Sept. 11. After the loss, Coombs was stripped of his play-calling duties by coach Ryan Day, a role given to safety coach Matt Barnes. “This has been the hardest part of my professional career, which means I’ve had a really good career,” Coombs said. “We can control how we react to those tough and difficult situations and Ryan reacted the way Ryan thought it was best for the Ohio State Buckeyes.” Ohio States Ryan Day Shares Mental Health Journey

Coombs said so many people got in touch after he lost responsibility to call plays, including Titans coach Mike Vrabel, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin and former Bengals and Steelers coach Dick LeBeau. “They had great advice and great insight into this profession and career,” Coombs said. “Its treatment is a work in progress.” When asked why he didn’t leave Ohio after what could only be called a relegation, Coombs said it would make him a liar to every player he’s ever coached. “Hand in another way, pick up your ball and go home. . . that would make me a liar to all those young men I coached who were going through hard times,” he said. As a former head coach, Coombs said he understands Day has to make the best decisions for the team, but added that it didn’t get any easier to deal with. Ohio State Defensive Coordinator Kerry Coombs in charge of the fight against Oregon

“It’s okay to be sad. There’s nothing wrong with that,” says Coombs. ‘But that can’t last. It is a 24 hour window. You have to pick yourself up, dust yourself off and get back to work.” Coombs’ move from play-calling means he’s in the press for the first time since his freshman year at the University of Cincinnati. “I’ve found it’s very valuable to be in the press box,” Coombs said. “It’s something that has improved my ability to see the game, communicate the game and I think that’s been a real strength over the past few weeks.”



