Sports
Chargers vs Ravens Odds and Prediction for Week 6 NFL Game
The LA Chargers have had a hot start to the 2021 season, despite the first leg of the schedule being the toughest. The Bolts are 4-1 after five weeks, finishing off the rocky start against the 4-1 Baltimore Ravens on the road.
The Chargers have their farewell week in Week 7, and beating the Ravens would be the perfect arc to cap off this red-hot start for the team. Going into farewell week with a 5-1 record would be exceptional for the Chargers and would put them in a great position to not only make the playoffs but also win the AFC West.
If the Chargers can win 5-1 with their early season schedule, then there is every reason to believe that the team can win 12, 13 or even 14 games this season. A lot needs to be done to reach those numbers, but we would have confidence in the Bolts with another win over Baltimore.
The Chargers are 2-0 on the road this season and the Ravens are 2-0 at home. Something has to give and it makes for a very exciting game to bet on.
According to WynnBET, the Baltimore Ravens are currently 3-point favorites against the LA Chargers in Week 6. Baltimore is -155 favorites against the money line, while LA is +135 underdogs. The over/under for the game is set at 51 points.
While some Charger fans may be shocked that the Bolts are underdogs in this game, it makes perfect sense. The Chargers and Ravens are on the same level and Vegas usually gives three points on the spread to the home team.
These odds essentially mean that on a neutral site it would be a choice between the Ravens and the Chargers, which is more than fair.
There are still a lot of unknowns as the week goes by itself, especially who will play for the LA Chargers and who will play for the Baltimore Ravens. But as things stand now, I’m going with Chargers +3 and more than 51 points.
This game can really go either way and like the Browns game, it probably comes down to last ball possession. With that in mind, I’m going with the team that gets points at the spread, gives no points.
However, this is a very difficult game for the Chargers and it is definitely a game they can lose. It’s no secret that the Chargers are fiercely competing for the run and that they are going up against the best running team in the league.
It’s going to be another shooting. Can the LA Chargers win two shootouts in a row, this time on the road? With Justin Herbert, anything is possible. The over is an absolute lock, that’s for sure.
WynnBET Promotion: Bet $1, win $100 if an NFL or college football team scores. Claim the offer now.
Sources
2/ https://boltbeat.com/posts/chargers-game-sunday-chargers-ravens-odds-prediction-week-6
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]