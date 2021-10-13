Game Thread: ALDS settled, NLDS Game 4





The American League half of the 2021 postseason has completed its divisional round. The Boston Red Sox defeated the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday night to win their ALDS matchup, and now on Tuesday, the Houston Astros concluded their series against the Chicago White Sox. It’s going to be Astros vs. Red Sox in the ALCS. Disgusting. For Boston, the clincher was another classic thriller. They took a 5-0 lead but ruined it when the Rays came back to equalize in the 8th. In the bottom of the ninth, the Sox put runners on base, and Enrique Hernandez delivered a walk-off bag fly. For Houston, it was a decisive 10-1 victory this afternoon, after being postponed by rain yesterday. Five different Astros led to runs and the bullpen threw five innings of relief. Both series lasted four games. In the National League, both NLDS matchups also reached Game 4. The Atlanta Braves have a 2-1 lead over the Milwaukee Brewers and the San Francisco Giants have a 2-1 lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers, putting the Brewers and Dodgers on the brink of elimination tonight. braves vs. brewers Yesterday, the Braves won 3-0 in Game 3, the same score they had won in Game 2. Former pitcher Jesse Chavez chipped in a scoreless relief inning. The big news for Game 4 is that Atlanta outfielder Jorge Soler tested positive for COVID-19 and was placed on the injured list. The slugger hit the leadoff in the order of the first three games. On the pitching side, Charlie Morton makes his second series start for the Braves, having lost in Game 1 despite a quality effort. Milwaukee broadcasts Eric Lauer, is coming off a solid regular season. Brewers line-up (home) 2B Kolten Wong | (L) SS Willy Adames (R) LF Christian Yelich (L) RF Avisail Garcia (R) 1B Rowdy Tellezo (L) 3B Luis Uria (R) C Omar Narvaez (L) CF Lorenzo Cain (R) LHP Eric Lauer (R) Braves lineup (home) SS Dansby Swanson (R) 1B Freddie Freeman (L) 2B Ozzie Albies (S) 3B Austin Riley (R) LF Adam Duval (R) RF Pederson game (L) C Travis d’Arnaud (R) CF Guillermo Heredia (R) RHP Charlie Morton (R) How to watch Date: tuesday 12 october

3:15 p.m. PT TV: TBS Dodgers vs. Giants In Game 3 last night, the Giants eliminated the Dodgers for the second time in the series. Los Angeles nearly had an RBI-single late in the game, but San Francisco made a highlight catch to rob it, and then LA nearly hit a homer in its last at bat of the 9th inning, but unusually strong winds knocked it down. It was like watching the frustrating 2021 Oakland Ash. Gavin Lux hit the final throw of the game at 106.9 mph and at a 22-degree launch angle. Batters this season, on balls that reached 106-107 mph and on a 22-degree launch, were 55 for 62 (0.887) with 38 home runs. The Dodgers had four such hits this year. All were home runs. Lux thought he had one. Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) October 12, 2021 The final score was 1-0. Dodgers starter Max Scherzer struckout 10 batters over seven sparkling innings, but took the loss on a solo homerun by Evan Longoria. Game 4 sees the return of LA starter Walker Buehler, who took the loss in Game 1 despite a good performance. For the Giants it is Anthony DeSclafanic, who faced the Dodgers six times this year, but was good only twice. Lineup Giants (out) 2B Tommy La Stella (L) 1B In his reputation (R) SS Brandon Crawford (L) C Buster Posey (R) RF Kris Bryant (R) LF LaMonte Wade Jr. (L) 3B Evan Longoria (R) CF Mike Yastrzemskic (L) RHP Anthony DeSclafanic (R) Lineup Dodgers (home) RF Mookie Betts (R) SS Corey Seager (L) 2B Trea Turner (R) C Will Smith (R) 3B Justin Turner (R) CF Gavin Lux (L) 1B Cody Bellinger (L) LF Chris Taylor (R) RHP Walker Buehler (R) How to watch Date: tuesday 12 october

18:07 PST TV: TBS

