Duck’s Host No. 5 USC Thursday night





Oregon hosts No. 5 USC Thursday at 4 p.m. (Pac-12 Network). KEY STORYLINES The Ducks are playing four of their last six games in the state of Oregon, including three at home.

Oregon’s 8-1-4 record is the best 13-game record in 40 years. The 1981 squad was 11-0-2 through 13 games.

With one more win or draw, the Ducks will close consecutive winning seasons for the first time since 1980 (13-1-3) and 1981 (13-2-3).

Oregon has six shutouts in its last seven games. The Ducks are the only team this season to shutout UCLA; they are also the only team to have been shutout in the state of Arizona this fall.

As a team, Oregon’s eight shutouts are one of the school season record of nine, set in 1981.

individual, Leah Freeman leads the Pac-12 and is second nationally with eight shutouts. She is second in the conference in both goals against average (0.47) and save percentage (0.900). Nationally, she is third in rescue percentage and ninth in goals against average.

Sunday against the state of Arizona, Leah Freeman , the reigning Pac-12 Goalkeeper of the Week, set the UO individual record with her eighth shutout of the season.

Oregon scored 23 goals in 13 games in 2021. Compare that to last season: 12 goals in 16 games.

No one has played more games in an Oregon uniform than fifth-year seniors Chardonnay Curran (86) and Mia Palmer (82). Eden Hardy will join the 80-cap club against USC on Thursday (tied for third).

On September 24, Oregon shutout No. 3 UCLA in a 0-0 tie in Los Angeles. It was the first time in more than three years that the Bruins had been knocked out at home. Leah Freeman (goalkeeper) and Chai Cortez (defender) were named Pac-12 Players of the Week.

Oregon’s 12-game undefeated run (7-0-5) ended on October 3 at Stanford. That is the second longest run in the history of the program, behind just a 21-game unbeaten run (17-0-4) over the 1980 and 1981 seasons.

Oregon returned all 11 starters from last season’s squad that set the Ducks’ first winning record (6-5-5) since 2006 (12-6-2), including all-conference picks Zoe Hasenauer , Soto Cross and Leah Freeman . Freeman was also named to the Pac-12 all-freshman team.

