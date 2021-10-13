Auburn wins two in SEC Match Play Championship final





SHOAL CREEK, Alan. After dropping the first two games of the tournament, Auburn’s men’s golf team recovered in dominant fashion on Tuesday, surrendering only one of ten individual competitions en route to two team wins to finish off action at the SEC Match Play Championship. Close. “We played great golf today,” said Tigers head coach Nick Clinard . “Our boys came out with the right mentality, and it showed. Match play is a different animal, but we fought and I’m super proud of our boys’ performance these last two games.” Continuing on the night before, the Tigers took their first win of the day against Mississippi State, 4-0-1. Junior Alex Vogelsong and sophomore Carson Bacha accounted for the first two Tiger-runs on Monday-evening as they were able to close the game before the round was canceled due to darkness. sophomore JM Butler defeated Pedro Cruz Silva, 3&1, for third Auburn point for junior CJ Easley took down Hunter Logan, 1-UP, to take down fourth. Austin Coggin went toe-to-toe with Mississippi state Ford Clegg as the two tied the game after 18 holes. In Tuesday’s sequel, the Auburn men claimed another win, this time over the Kentucky Wildcats, 3-1-1. Easley took another win to his name, beating Britain’s Campbell Kremer, 2-UP. Butler and Coggin also came into their own with wins over Cooper Parks and Hugo Archer respectively to close out the competition. Butler won 5&4 while Coggin claimed his win 4&2. Vogelsong ended the game against Jacob Cook in a draw and Bacha fell late against Zach Norris, 2&1, the only blemish on the Tigers’ Tuesday resume. During the event, each Tiger took two wins each as Coggin, Easley and Vogelsong all went 2-1-1 leading the squad individually. Bacha and Butler both set 2-2 records during their four rounds of play. The Arkansas Razorbacks claimed the team championship of the tournament after beating Vanderbilt 3-2 in the final matchup. The path to victory for the Razorbacks also included victories over Mississippi State, Ole Miss, and LSU. Next one It’s a quick turnaround for the Tigers as they are scheduled to compete in the Isleworth Collegiate, formerly known as the Tavistock Collegiate Invitational, on October 17-19 in Windermere, Florida. RESULTS

Maroon def. State of Mississippi, 4-0-1

Maroon def. Kentucky, 3-1-1 (Mississippi State)

bird song Certainly. Nimmo, 6&4

butler Certainly. Cruz Silva, 3&1

Bacha Certainly. Ettlin, 5&4

coggin bound Clegg

easley Certainly. Logan, 1-UP (Kentucky)

bird song tied cook

norris def. Bacha, 2&1

easley Certainly. Kremer, 2-UP

butler Certainly. Parks, 5&4

coggin Certainly. Sagittarius, 4&2

