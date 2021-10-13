Former MLB President Says NYY Should Clean House This Offseason





The New York Yankees may have made a spirited bid to claw into the postseason after a long streak of wins in August, but Brian Cashman, Aaron Boone and the franchise as a whole have looked dead in the water in recent weeks. the year, and that helped them get eliminated by the rival Boston Red Sox. Cashman filled the rotation with a few leaflets about injured veterans, while choosing to give away a ton of minor league capital to help Anthony Rizzo and Joey Gallo on the trade deadline. It’s safe to say that both acquisitions have had mixed results. With Boone in the hot seat and several contributing players this year lining up to be eliminated as part of a rebuild, former Miami Marlins president David Samson argues that Cashman should not be considered impeccable. During an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, Samson shed an anti-Yankees tear. Not only did he chide Gerrit Cole for a supposed performance drop after the appearance of foreign substances in the competition, but he ripped Cashman in, claiming a new vote was needed upstairs. A lot of #yankees fans want Aaron Boone out, and that’s fine. But Brian Cashman is the one who builds the team and hasn’t brought them to the World Series in 13 years. He should be interrogated here someday. — Zach Braziller (@NYPost_Brazille) October 6, 2021 “They’re going to have to get another manager and they’re going to have to get another general manager,” Samson said. “Brian Cashman has been great… but he keeps trying to build a team the same way.” Samson also poked Cashman for claiming that putting together the roster was more reminiscent of his Miami teams than the old-school Yankees. Samson thinks the Yankees should spend money on expensive free agents, and not sign players like Corey Kluber and Jameson Taillon to one-year flier deals. Do the Yankees have to clean the house completely? On the one hand, Cashman has a proven history of success with this team, and 99.9% of candidates who could identify the Yankees to replace him would have inferior resumes. Executives like Cashman don’t just appear out of thin air. However, if the mission is a championship, the Yankees haven’t even appeared in over a decade. Cashman wouldn’t be the only one who should be fired because whoever they hire, they’ll be hiring new hires. Is all that change really going to help the Yankees in the long run? The Yankees need to give the roster a serious facelift, and while Cashman has had some missteps and unfortunate breaks in recent seasons, it would be highly unlikely if New York decides to listen to Samson and get rid of Cashman. However, if the Yankees relapse next year, the story could change immediately.

