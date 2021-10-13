Notre Dame offers free football tickets to those who get vaccinated





SOUTH BEND Starting this week, the St. Joseph County Health Department and the University of Notre Dame are teaming up to give free football tickets to residents who receive the COVID-19 vaccine. The health department announced Tuesday that anyone who receives their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will receive two free tickets to the Notre Dame-Navy game on November 6, or the Notre Dame-Georgia Tech game on November 20. Both games will be played at Notre Dame Stadium. Notre Dame continues to look for ways to encourage members of our community, including our local fans, to get vaccinated against COVID-19, Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick said in a release. We hope the opportunity to get free tickets to a football game at Notre Dame will be another reason for residents of our wider community to get vaccinated. To attend a Notre Dame game:Game day visitors: Notre Dame tones, emergency services were ‘fantastic’ To receive the tickets, residents must get their vaccine through the health department’s clinic in the lobby of the County-City Building. The clinic is open Monday to Friday from 8.30am to 3.20pm and Saturdays from 8.30am to 11.20am Walk-ins are welcome and the offer is valid until tickets run out. You can also schedule an appointment on www.ourshot.in.gov. It is imperative that every resident of the district be vaccinated, St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners chairman Andy Kostielney said in the release. I am grateful to the St. Joseph County Health Department and Notre Dame for working together in this way for the good of our community. COVID aid money:Mishawaka has $12 million. This is how people think it should be used As of Monday, St. Joseph County had 251 new cases per 100,000 residents in the past seven days. County data shows that 51.5% of St. Joseph County residents are fully vaccinated. The Notre Dame football team currently holds a 5-1 record and is ranked number 14 in the most recent Associated Press poll after a 32-29 win over Virginia Tech on Saturday. Email Marek Mazurek at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @marek_mazurek

