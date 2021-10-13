Kohli falls short in captaincy at white ball: Vaughan





‘His legacy as captain in IPL cricket would be one that wouldn’t win.’ IMAGE: ‘I’m certainly not saying he is, but Virat Kohli will see himself as a failure in the IPL captaincy because he’s such a driven player and person, not having that trophy in his hands.’ Photo: BCC Former England cricketer Michael Vaughan says Virat Kohli has “come a long way short” as captain of white-ball cricket and, being such a driven player, will self-assess his nine-year captaincy at Royal Challengers Bangalore as a failure “. The 32-year-old had announced last month that he would be stepping down as India’s T20 skipper after the World Cup and two days later said he will also step down from the leadership role at RCB after the current season. “You would have to say and be honest, in one day cricket and T20 for the national side and the Royal Challengers Bangalore he has come a long way,” said Vaughan. Cricbuzz. “The talent and squads he has to work with are among the best. The RCB team has been very top heavy hitting over the years. “This year, with the quality of (Glenn) Maxwell and Harshal Patel and Chahal, they had the best bowling match, and yet they fell short,” he added. Kohli’s stint as RCB skipper ended on Monday with a four wicket loss to Kolkata Knight Riders in the Eliminator. “His legacy as a captain in IPL cricket would be one that would not win.” “That’s what it’s about. High-level sport is about crossing the line, winning trophies, especially when you’re at the level of what Virat Kohli stands for. “I’m certainly not saying he is, but he’ll see himself as a failure in IPL captaincy because he’s such a driven player and person as he doesn’t have that trophy in his hands,” Vaughan added. The former England skipper added that Kohli is doing a great job leading the Indian Test side. “In terms of what Virat is doing with the Test team and Test match cricket, developing the Indian team, he is amazing.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rediff.com/cricket/report/kohli-has-fallen-short-in-white-ball-captaincy-vaughan-ipl-2021/20211012.htm

