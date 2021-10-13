FANTASY Dashboard – Match 5 – FanCode European Cricket T10 Cyprus Encore





NCT Last five matches: WLWLL (Average score for 90, average score against 103) BCP Last five matches: WWWWL (Average score for 93, average score against 89) NICOSIA TIGERS (NCT) Captain: Faysal Mia wicket keeper: Abid Ali Projected top four: Roman Mazumder, Shakhawat Hossain, Faysal Mia, Iftekhar Jaman Projected opening Bowlers: Jahid Hassan, Tomal Aminul Spin options: Faysal Mia, Roman Mazumder NICOSIA TIGERS Key players: Roman Mazumder, right-handed opener, highest runs scorer for NCT with 221 runs in 11 innings, including three man of the match awards. Top scorer for NCT on Monday with 55 runs in two games. Anowar Hossain, the all-rounder is the second highest wicket taker for NCT with 10 wickets and has scored 71 runs in nine innings. Iftekhar Jaman, valuable all-rounder, able to bet with timely wickets. Top wicket taker for NCT scalping 12 wickets in 13 matches and has also scored 181 runs. Faysal Mia, decent all rounder, captain contributed with bat and ball, scored 74 runs and took SEVEN wickets so far. Rashidul Hasan, second-highest scorer for NCT who scored 47 points in two games on Monday. BLACK CAPS (BCP) Captain: Rajwinder Brar wicket keeper: Pawandeep Projected top four: Waqas Akhtar, Pawandeep, Nithesh Sharma, Deepinderjeet Singh Projected opening Bowlers: Resham Singh, Waqas Akhtar Spin options: Gagandeep Singh BLACK CAPS protagonists: Waqas Akhtar, right arm fast bowler with previous ECS experience playing for Punjab Lions. Third highest scorer at FanCode European Cricket T10 Cyprus, with 291 runs in 13 matches and is the highest wicket taker for BCP at 11 wickets with a best return of 2-14. Qasim Anwar, right arm pacer, joint second highest wicket taker for BCP at FanCode European Cricket T10 Cyprus scalps NINE wickets in 13 games with a 3-12 best return. He also scored 101 runs. Resham Singh, opening bowler with decent pace, has picked up SEVEN wickets at FanCode European Cricket T10 Cyprus and has also scored 51 runs in six innings. Atta Ullah, reckless left-handed batsman who took a record individual score of 251* from just 80 balls in a Cypriot T20 match. Highest scorer at FanCode European Cricket T10 Cyprus scored 316 runs in 13 matches. Black Caps and Nicosia Tigers split the spoils in the opening double header of the FanCode European Cricket T10 Cyprus. These two sides enjoyed a good run, finishing second and third respectively in the tournament. However, NCT didn’t get off to a good start at Encore, losing both games to SLL on Monday and needing to bounce back quickly. Last time they met: CTT21.002 | BCP 88(8.5) final NCT 83 (16 Sep 2021) Match Prediction: NCT and BCP to get rid of the goal by winning a piece. Tune in to the live action from Cyprus from * 1600 GMT * 1800 CEST * 2130 IST. Connect with the ECN on our Official Telegram Channel

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ecn.cricket/european-cricket-network/news/fantasy-dashboard-match-5-fancode-european-cricket-t10-cyprus-encore-t10-cricket-live

