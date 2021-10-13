Tears!National table tennis veteran announced his withdrawal from the national team, some expressed gratitude, some apologized to fans

On October 12, the Table Tennis Super League 2021 came to an end. But many fans who follow the game may not have noticed that this season’s Ping Pong Super League is a curtain for a group of national table tennis veterans… Today the 29 -year-old national table tennis veteran Zhou Yu announced through social media that he has withdrawn from the national team. And just a few days ago, the national table tennis players Zheng Peifeng, Gu Yuting and other players also announced the news that they are withdrawing from the national team. In fact, according to the national table tennis training list in Wenzhou, many national table tennis veterans are no longer on the list, which means that the national table tennis has completed the “iteration” after the Tokyo Olympics and the National Games.

According to the practice of previous years, after the National Games, in the second year after the Olympic Games, a group of veterans in the national table tennis will opt out of the national team. Due to the epidemic, the Tokyo Olympics and the National Games, which were postponed for a year, were held in the same year. These veterans chose to retire after preparing for the National Table Tennis Olympics and fighting for the final National Games for their home teams.

As the “92IINE” of fans, Zhou Yu defeated Shandong Luneng Club with Liang Jingkun and Zhou Qihao in the final of the Men’s Table Tennis Super League and won the men’s team championship. He also painted a perfect national table tennis career. Point. After announcing his withdrawal from the national team today, he wrote on social media: Thank you Weiqiao Venture for your trust and support to me, and thank every teammate for your hard work and dedication. Thanks to Director Yin for his help and encouragement to each of us. Everyone, including the team’s security personnel, worked very hard. This champion was hard-fought and struggled to the very end. Hmm… There is one more thing I said reluctantly, as of today I have chosen to leave the glorious group of the national team! I am grateful to the team for training and helping me over the past 14 years, thanks to all the leaders of the association and sincere thanks to every coach for your hard work! Director Chen, Director Huang, Director Liu, thank you for your help. The summary is a bit much, the pension will not fade and the team will not retire! I will continue my love of ping pong. Finally, I would like to thank all the fans for their love for me. Thank you and thank you to all fans and friends who love table tennis (luck and happiness are the end)

Unlike Zhou Yu, 26-year-old national table tennis player Gu Yuting played poorly in the Super League this season and faced criticism from individual media. So when Gu Yuting said goodbye to the fans, she didn’t forget to say “I lost the little black one that was there”…the people couldn’t help it. But Gu Yuting didn’t forget to encourage himself, writing: “I hope in the future I can go down with a grateful heart like the girl in the picture… Don’t say goodbye, see you later.”

In fact, as early as early September, National Table Tennis Grand Slam Ding Ning also announced the news of his retirement via social media officials. While all this was expected by the fans, when the players really announced their withdrawal from the national team, it was inevitable that people felt a touch of sadness.

In the super men’s team table tennis competition last night, Zhou Yu and Yan An played in doubles and singles respectively. This will most likely be their last battle as a veteran in the peak arena. Although the match was eventually defeated, the two gave their best on the pitch and the scene where they bitten at every point made the fans unforgettable. And Fang Bo, unable to play due to injury, saw his age-matched teammates fight on the pitch and believed he had a different taste in his heart…

Watching them fight hard on the field; see them say goodbye… The most beautiful childhood of more than ten years, the sound of ping-pong-pong that reverberates most in the ears! There is more than one arena in life. I wish the players could still pull out all the stops in the new arena, and you will definitely be the biggest winners in the future! Thank you for your years of dedication and hard work. See you in the next match!