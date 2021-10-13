No. 5 Mens Golf Remains Unbeaten On Day Two Of Big 12 Match Play Championship



HOCKLEY, Texas The No. 5 Texas Men’s Golf team recorded a 3-0-3 win against Iowa State on Tuesday during the second day of the 2021 Big 12 Match Play Championship at The Clubs in Houston Oaks. With the win, the Longhorns improve to a perfect 3-0 in the Big 12 Match Play Championship and retain the lead in Pool B going into Wednesday morning’s final round-robin session. Texas, which is in Pool B along with Oklahoma State, TCU, Baylor and Iowa State, leads the group through the first two days with nine points in total. Oklahoma State is second in Pool B with seven points in total. UT and Oklahoma State will face Central in the closing session of Pool B on Wednesday morning at 8:00 AM. Texas advances to Wednesday afternoon’s championship game with a win or a draw against the Cowboys. Texas Tech leads Pool A with nine points, while Oklahoma is second with seven points. In Tuesday’s win against the Cyclones, senior Pierceson Coody and juniors mason name and Travis Vico individual match play wins. All three players improved to a perfect 3-0-0 over the first two days of the event. The Big 12 Match Play Championship is played over three days, consisting of pool play for the first two-and-a-half days (five sessions), followed by a final round on Wednesday afternoon. During the pool game, each of the 10 participating teams will play four matches. Teams get three points for a win, one point for a draw and zero points for a loss. At the end of the pool game, each team is ranked 1-5 within their pool based on the number of points accumulated. Session 4 Summary vs. Iowa State Junior mason name took a decisive 5 & 4 win against Ricky Costello. Nome won the first hole and never lagged in his match. With a 2-up lead through nine holes, Nome claimed victories in three of the next five holes to close out his game.

took a decisive 5 & 4 win against Ricky Costello. Nome won the first hole and never lagged in his match. With a 2-up lead through nine holes, Nome claimed victories in three of the next five holes to close out his game. Junior Travis Vico earned a 2 & 1 win over Nate Vance. The game stayed straight through the first three holes, before Vick took the lead for good with a win on the fourth hole. With a 1-up lead after 15 holes, Vick won the 16th hole and halved the 17th hole to round out the win.

earned a 2 & 1 win over Nate Vance. The game stayed straight through the first three holes, before Vick took the lead for good with a win on the fourth hole. With a 1-up lead after 15 holes, Vick won the 16th hole and halved the 17th hole to round out the win. Senior Pierceson Coody recorded a 4 & 3 win against Josh Hetherington. Bound by the first three holes, Coody won four consecutive holes to build a 4-up advantage through seven holes and never looked back.

recorded a 4 & 3 win against Josh Hetherington. Bound by the first three holes, Coody won four consecutive holes to build a 4-up advantage through seven holes and never looked back. seniors Cole Hammer and Parker Coody and junior Will Thomson each recorded tapes during their respective matches against the Cyclones.

