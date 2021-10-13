Horsham cricket president encourages interested people to become accredited umpires before 2022 | The Wimmera Mail Times





news, local news, As the Horsham Cricket Association prepares for the start of the season, it is calling for additional umpires. The competition will start in November, in accordance with the state government’s roadmap and according to HCA President Josh Mahoney, he has six umpires at this stage. READ MORE: “We are always looking for more umpires, the number has likely decreased over the years,” Mahoney said. “There are probably ten senior games every week. So there are potentially enough games for 20 umpires.” Typically, the association will try to fill A classes with one referee each, while B and C classes are generally referees themselves. Not only can accredited referees watch the match from an ideal position, they also receive compensation for their problems. “The higher your accreditation, the more money you get,” Mahoney said. “If you like cricket but your body can’t handle it or something like that and you just want to join in, that’s a good way to do it. Especially if you’re an A-class umpire, you can play cricket pretty well see.” While most umpires in the area are ex-cricketers eager to stay involved in the sport, there are also opportunities for younger people who want to get involved. We have a young guy this year who just moved to town. which is on the Cricket Victoria Umpiring Pathway,” said Mahoney. “There are options for younger people who like cricket. You may not have the skills, but you do understand the game. You can make your way to higher levels of cricket. “We have rep games here and there are opportunities to referee those and as you level up you can put yourself in Premier Cricket and stuff like that.” Mahoney added that if enough people show an interest in being accredited, the association could run a group accreditation course if necessary. Our journalists work hard to provide local, current news to the community. Here’s how you can continue to access our trusted content: /images/transform/v1/crop/frm/128797359/9d69495c-e8bc-446e-97c1-4b5e10c7eaf5.jpg/r1_44_1999_1173_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

